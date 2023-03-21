‘Ironman’ Fights The Big C

A RECORD 744 straight games playing 17 hard-pounding years in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) first with San Miguel Beer then Alaska and now with the ever-popular Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

He who’s one of the finest point guards who ever played in the 47-year-old league and before that, a king Blue Eagle with Ateneo and a FIBA World Cup veteran.

And now this.

Lewis Alfred Tenorio announced on Tuesday that he’s been diagnosed of Stage 3 colon cancer.

“I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer,” Tenorio said in a statement posted in the PBA website. “The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games.”

“I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months,” he added.

Tenorio, 38, was always at the forefront for Ginebra but played his last game with the team last March 1 against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He was then reportedly diagnosed to have developed sports hernia.

But Tenorio said he’s taking a break from the game and that he hasn’t entertained thoughts of retiring and would fight the disease like true athlete.

“But with my FAITH, I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life,” he said. “I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I BELIEVE I can touch a basketball once more and return stronger.”

No active PBA player in recent memory is believed to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Tenorio was the fourth overall pick by San Miguel Beer in the talent rich 2006 Rookie Draft topped by Most Valuable Player Kelly Williams of Sta. Lucia Realty, with Arwind Santos bu Air21 and Joseph Yeo by Coca-Cola, among others.

For playing 744 straight games, Tenorio was called the PBA’s latest “Ironman,” a label that was originally owned by Jimmy Noblezada of the U-tex Wranglers team for his tough and tumble plays.

Tenorio thanked the league, his teammates, San Miguel Corp. and his family for their support, but also sought privacy as he battles the disease.

TNT VS. PHOENIX IN QUARTERFINALS

TNT battles Phoenix Super LPG in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup—a game set at 4 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum which Tropang Giga head coach doesn’t want to take lightly.

“By any means, we’re not thinking that this is going to be an easy game because Phoenix can come up with a solid game,” Lastimosa told BusinessMirror on Tuesday. “We just have to cover all bases—we defend and move the ball … the usual things we do.”

TNT topped the eliminations with a 10-1 won-lost card for a twice-to-beat advantage against No. 8 Phoenix.

No. 4 seed Meralco, meanwhile, takes on No. 5 Magnolia at 5:45 p.m. with the Bolts hoping to get the victory to advance to the semifinals.

The Tropang Giga have been on top of their game behind certified National Basketball Association veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The hardworking Rondae Hollis-Jefferson averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5.8 assists in TNT’s last five games, but Lastimosa said his import should keep his form against the Fuel Masters “who would fight for every single possession and play hustling defense in every second.”

“We must not rest on our advantage, our mindset is it’s only one game for us,” Lastimosa said. “I don’t want to be in a situation where we lose twice, that’s why we have to give our best to finish the game.”

TNT is bracing not only for D’ Vaughn Maxwell’s aggression but also with Phoenix’s guards and Jason Perkins.

The Fuel Masters went 4-7 in the eliminatiobns to catch the last bus to the playoffs.