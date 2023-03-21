Financing app operator attracts more women–study

TALA Financing Philippines Inc. said its study showed it is creating ripples in the traditionally male-dominated financial technology (fintech) industry as it closes the gender gap in job positions and remuneration packages.

Based on the firm’s “Impact Report for 2022,” more financial independence equates to an increase in self-esteem among 80 percent of its women borrowers.

This research also bared that 78 percent of the respondents gained more respect from their families while 70 percent had a growth in influence on household decision-making.

Partnering with Tala resulted in 56 percent of them having more financial freedom, 53 percent now afford household expenses and 15 percent are able to pay for education, the financial services operator said.

Leveling the gender playing field deeply rooted from its principle that all individuals “all have the same potential; just not the same access.”

“Tala is focused on creating and following objective, fair, and equitable processes within the company. We aspire to foster an equal and inclusive workplace every contribution is appreciated and valued,” Tala Philippines Senior Director for People Katherine Antunez said of inclusivity resulting to women comprising half of their leadership team.

Across Tala’s offices in the Philippines, the United States, Kenya, Mexico and India, benefits that provide work-life balance to female employees include managing their own work calendars and enjoying personal time off on top of maternity leave benefits and “unexpected life event” days off covering emergency and bereavement leave.

They also get learning opportunities and engagement activities to help develop their career and fulfill various roles outside the workplace, the company said. It cited making experts available on various topics as another benefit. There are also employee resource groups that help employees connect, share experiences and provide feedback on what else the management can do to make Tala their preferred employer, the company said.

“My mentors and managers at Tala help me to build my confidence and taught me to explore opportunities,” said Tala Senior Vice President of People Punam Brahmbhatt. “I also give my team a chance to grow.”

“As a Filipina in a diverse and inclusive talent pool, I feel an even greater sense of purpose taking on a global leadership role. I look forward to seeing more women in Tala become rising stars in their respective roles, bridging the gender gap in an otherwise male-dominated FinTech industry,” Tala Senior Director for Global Customer Experience Operations Iona Iñigo-Mayo added.