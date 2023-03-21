DOLE decentralizes CSHP issuance to cut red tape in public, private construction projects

TO cut red tape for public and private construction projects, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has decentralized the issuance of Construction Safety and Health Program (CSHP).

Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma issued on Thursday Labor Advisory (LA) No. 6, series of 2023 authorizing DOLE field and provincial directors to facilitate the evaluation, processing, and concurrence of CSHP for projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government agencies.

Likewise, CSHP for private construction projects must also be submitted to concerned DOLE Field and Provincial Offices before the said initiatives can start pursuant to Department Order No. 198, Series of 2018, and Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2018-01.

“The submission, evaluation, processing, and concurrence of the Construction Safety and Health Program are free and no cost shall be charged to the applicant principal and contractor or subcontractor,” Laguesma said.

Prior to the issuance of LA 6, CHSPs must still pass through DOLE’s regional offices after going through the initial assessment of field and provincial offices before these are approved.

Laguesma said the decentralized approval of the CSHP is meant to improve the quality of its service for its clientele.

The CSHP is a set of detailed rules, which cover the processes and practices to be utilized in a specific construction site in conformity with Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS).