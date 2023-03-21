DAR establishes 14th farm business school in Polomolok, South Cotabato

TO groom more farmers as future agri-entrepreneurs, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has established another Farm Business School (FBS) in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The FBS in Polomolok is the 14th to be established by the DAR to provide education to agrarian reform beneficiaries on farm production and marketing strategy.

It is in consonance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III to improve the livelihood of the farmers.

Dolefil Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Co-operative (DARBC) vice chairman Maria Antonia Banting conveyed the cooperative’s commitment and vowed full participation in the implementation of the program.

“Through this program, our farmers will certainly improve their farm production and profitability,” she said.

The FBS would equip ARBs with knowledge in sustainable farming, and provide them with interventions to innovate, develop, and make their products more enticing to the market to make them become effective farmer-entrepreneurs.

Charish Paña, DAR-South Cotabato Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said the program implementation would run for 16 weeks with 25 hands-on sessions.

“The ARBs attending the FBS are lucky because the learning center is just around their doorsteps. They no longer need to go to school and learn the valuable lessons that they will experience in the program,” she said.

FBS is implemented in partnership with DARBC, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and other Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program or CARP-implementing agencies.