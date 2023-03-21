Celebrating empowered women

NOW on its fifth year, Security Bank (www.securitybank.com) and long-time partner Zonta Club of Makati & Environs have begun accepting nominations for the Bravo Empowered Women Awards 2023.

The awards program recognizes female trailblazers who have achieved success in their careers and personal advocacies. The distinctions are given to Filipinas championing social change and economic progress in the country and work to uplift the lives of Filipinos.

One awardee will be chosen for each of the eight categories: Arts, Culture & Heritage; Business; Education; Media & Public Affairs; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Social Services; Sports, and Tourism & Hospitality.

Nominees must possess the following qualifications: Filipino citizen, of good moral character, with an outstanding track record in her profession and advocacy for at least three years or as of March 2023, and has sustained a project for the improvement of society. The nominee also must not have received recognition from any other award-giving body and must not be a member of Zonta or an employee of the Bank.

Aside from joining the distinguished roster of Bravo women, winners will also receive P50,000 each to use for their chosen causes.

Interested parties may visit www.securitybank.com/BravoAwards to download the nomination form and review the full guidelines. Deadline of entries is on March 31.

Security Bank’s mission is to enrich lives, empower businesses, and build communities sustainably through financial service excellence. The bank has been a longtime advocate of women empowerment, and was previously cited by Asiamoney as having the highest number of women in senior management positions among Asian and Philippine banks.

The bank has partnered with Zonta since 2015, and has supported many of their projects including the FilipinaZ Fair which showcases products made by women entrepreneurs.