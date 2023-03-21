At least 400K to take CSE examination on March 26

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Monday said it is now ready to push through with the conduct of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) this coming weekend, as the number of examinees breached the 400,000 mark.

The commission noted this is more than double of the 147,877 takers of its CSE-PPT last August.

CSC Chairperson Karlo B. Nograles said they have already completed their preparations to accommodate the additional examinees for the next CSE-PPT to be held on March 26, 2023.

“As we expected, around half a million have registered for the upcoming test this March. Because of this, we have assigned additional testing centers so we can properly accommodate all of the examinees,” Nograles said in Filipino.

There are 94 testing centers nationwide for the said CSE-PPT.

The bulk or 350,645 of the examinees will take the CSE-PPT for professional level, while the remaining 52,922 are expected to take the sub-professional test.