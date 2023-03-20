Yulo as brand ambassador

March 20, 2023
Carlos Yulo with AjinomotoPhilippines Corporation Board of Director for Marketing, Sales and Public Relations Hironori Aoki.
AJINOMOTO Philippines Corporation (APC Group) introduced recently world-class gymnast Carlos Yulo as the brand’s newest athlete endorser.

Yulo is a two-time former world champion and Tokyo Olympian who’s also a dominant gymnast in the Southeast Asian Games.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Carlos Yulo into the Ajinomoto family. We are inspired by his many victories and we promise to support him in achieving more success in the future,” said Hironori Aoki, APC’s Board of Director for Marketing, Sales and Public Relations.

Yulo, 23, has booked a spot in the Antwerp world championships in September where slots to the Paris 2024 Olympics are at stake. He will also compete in the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

“I am very grateful to be part of Ajinomoto family. The sports nutrition brand aminoVITAL has been a key part of my training,” Yulo said. “I am honored to be working with them as I prepare for my next competitions representing our country.”

APC will support Yulo through the Victory Project which Ajinomoto Co. Inc. started in 2003 to support the conditioning of top-level athletes in Japan and conduct nutritional support activities utilizing the power of amino acids, including providing products such as aminoVITAL and promoting the Winning Meals Kachimeshi.

Ajinomoto’s Kachimeshi® (“Winning Meals”) concept supports elite athletes in building winning physiques for optimum performance.

The brand also supports Junna Tsukii, a World Games and 30th SEA Games gold medalist in karate.

“One of the things that we are excited to work with Carlos is championing a lifestyle of wellness for Filipinos,” Aoki said. “We believe he is the right athlete ambassador to help us empower Filipinos, especially the youth, in living a healthier lifestyle.”

