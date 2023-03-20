Vivant income falls 10% as power business slows

VIVANT Corp. said its income last year fell 10 percent to P1.6 billion from the previous year’s P1.77 billion on lower contribution of its power business.

The company said it recognized P53.59 million in non-recurring income, which mainly stemmed from gains resulting from the re-measurement of foreign currency held and the fair value of some of its investments. Netting out the one-off items, Vivant’s core net income for the year closed at P1.54 billion, 15-percent lower than the previous year’s P1.8 billion.

“By adapting to the challenging business environment, we have been able to pursue our expansion plans in power with particular focus on growing our RE (renewable energy) portfolio as we continue to develop our water projects,” Vivant CEO Arlo A.G. Sarmiento said. “All these are aligned to our commitment to provide solutions that support economic development and improve everyday living in our communities.”

Total income contribution of the power business segment was lower by 13 percent year-on-year at P2.25 billion. Power generation and electricity distribution comprised the bulk of the profits for the year accounting for 64 percent and 33 percent of total, respectively.

The power generation business ended 2022 with total income contribution of P1.45 billion from the previous year’s P1.72 billion, a 16-percent decline. The company attributed the decline to the diesel group, particularly the on-grid assets, which recorded an 80-percent drop in contribution at P131.73 million.

“Lower revenues from ancillary services and spot market sales brought down the group’s performance for the year. Moreover, a subsidiary incurred one off expenses related to the purchase of its plant assets in April 2022,” the company said.

Off-grid assets

MEANWHILE, the firm’s off-grid assets showed a strong recovery in earnings as it recorded a 273 percent expansion in income, to P61.91 million from the previous year’s P16.62 million. Operations of all island utilities showed significant expansion in energy sales. Investments in coal assets generated profits of P1.13 billion in 2022, up by 53 percent from the previous year. Improved revenues from spot market sales, lower operating expenses and the fuel cost management of an associate resulted to improved profitability for the year.

The retail group posted an income of P52.96 million, an 18 percent reduction in bottomline, as the retail electricity supply companies posted a 29 percent earnings decline at P48.73 million in income, while the solar rooftop business exhibited a reversal with a positive contribution of P4.23 million during the year.

Vivant acquired a solar power plant with a target capacity of 22 MWp (megawatt peak) and ancillary facilities in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. These contributed to the company’s efforts to grow its renewable portfolio.

Assistance to customers

THE firm’s electricity-distribution business contributed P755.32 million in earnings for the year, some 7-percent lower than previous year’s income level. Electricity sales for the year were weighed down by the disruption in operations during the first two months of the year.

Restoration works due to Typhoon Odette (international name Rai), which hit the country in December 2021, resulted to phased-in energization of the utility’s franchise area. Moreover, the financial assistance extended to its customers in the form of waived charges and the delayed recovery of generation charges contributed to the lower profit contribution for the year.

The infrastructure business unit, meanwhile, recorded an income share of P6.26 million, a reversal from previous year’s posted losses. Fresh income contribution from its waste water treatment facility in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and gains from foreign currency held by a subsidiary accounted for the favorable earnings results for the year, the company said.