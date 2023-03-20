Tobacco business boosts LT Group’s attributable income

LT Group Inc., the holding firm of most businesses of tycoon Lucio Tan, said its attributable income last year grew 24 percent to P25.14 billion from the previous year’s P20.25 billion, partly as a result of the elimination of gains from the transfer of assets.

“The lower attributable income in 2021 was due to the elimination at the LTG level of the P33.44 billion gain that PNB (Philippine National Bank) booked from transferring real estate assets into PNB Holdings Corp. in the second quarter of 2021,” the company said.

The tobacco business accounted for P15.28 billion or 61 percent of total attributable income, while PNB contributed P6.61 billion or 26 percent.

Tanduay Distillers Inc. added P1.47 billion or 6 percent of total while Asia Brewery Inc. (ABI) accounted for P580 million or 3 percent. Eton Properties Philippines Inc. contributed P372 million or 1 percent.

The company’s 30.9-percent stake in sugar firm Victorias Milling Co. Inc. added P491 million or 2 percent of total while LTG parent also booked net other income of P340 million.

Publicly-listed PNB’s net income under the pooling method was P11.77 billion in 2022, 65-percent lower than 2021’s P34.02 billion. This included a P33.44-billion gain from transferring real estate assets into PNB Holdings.

The firm’s tobacco business, which is being operated by PMFTC Inc., reported a net income of P15.34 billion, some 12-percent lower than the P17.5 billion reported in 2021.

PMFTC’s volume for 2022 was 32.2 billion sticks, 6-percent lower than the 34.4 billion sticks recorded in the previous year. The firm attributed the decline to trade inventory adjustments and down-trading.

The industry’s volume was estimated at 51.8 billion sticks in 2022, 6-percent or 3.4-billion sticks lower than 2021. The decline is largely attributed to the industry-wide price increases implemented in the latter part of the first quarter of last year as an increase in excise taxes was passed on to consumers.

Republic Act 11346 imposed a P5-per-pack increase in excise taxes to P55 starting January 1, 2022. While excise taxes also increased by P5 per pack in 2021 to P50, there was no price increase in 2021; the previous increase was in October of 2020.

The government continued its efforts against illicit trade in tobacco products with 297 enforcements in 2022 compared to only 194 in 2021.

Liquor maker Tanduay’s net profit for 2022, meanwhile, was at P1.47 billion or 18-percent higher than the previous year’s P1.24 billion. Liquor volume increased by 16 percent to 27.49 million cases from 23.69 million cases in the previous year.

As of the end of last year, Tanduay’s nationwide market share for distilled spirits was at 27.7 percent compared 26.6 percent by the end of 2021. In the Visayas and Mindanao regions, where most of Tanduay’s sales are generated, market share was at 67.1 percent and 75.6 percent, respectively, higher compared to the previous year’s 66.9 percent and 74.3 percent.

Beverage firm ABI’s net income grew 23 percent to P583 million from the previous year’s P475 million. Except for packaging, the sales volume of ABI’s products improved.

Cobra-brand energy drink remains the market leader with a 59-percent market share in 2022 while Vitamilk also maintained its market leadership with a share of 7 percent. Bottled water brands “Absolute” and “Summit” had the third-largest market share at 20 percent.

Eton, the property developer, reported a net income of P373 million for the year, 32-percent lower than the P550 million reported for 2021. Eton currently has a leasing portfolio of 283,000 square meters.

In November, the company declared a P0.50-per-share special dividend, or P5.41 billion, which was paid on December 16. Together with the regular and special dividends declared in March both at P0.15 per share, the special dividend of P0.30 in May and the P0.30 in August. These brought 2022’s total dividends to P1.40 per share or P15.15 billion, equivalent to 74.8 percent of the company’s 2021 attributable net income. This has been the highest dividends declared in a year since its listing in 2013.