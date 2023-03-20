To help and to be helped

Sidekicks are known as the closest companions of a principal, like Robin is to Batman, or Tonto is to The Lone Ranger, or Chewbacca (Star Wars) is to Han Solo. Real life examples of sidekicks include former SAP and now Senator Bong Go (to former President Rodrigo Duterte) and NBA forward Scottie Pippen to Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. Their lives are practically intertwined that you cannot talk about one without the other.

Evidently, sidekicks remain in the sideline while their respective principals bask in the limelight. These days, sidekicks can also be called as personal assistants who are wired to help their principals in anything and everything. And, for the most part, these fiduciary relationships organically grow and mature through the years.

People around me would testify that my current farm manager, driver, and all-around guy, Ruel Ramirez, is my sidekick, without whom, my life would not have been easier for the past 12 years! When I hired him, I did not plan to make him a sidekick; he and I just naturally evolved into one helper relationship.

In general, any helper, in its generic sense, can perform sidekick duties, albeit temporarily.

Most helpers play a minor role. But one unique kind of helper, who can appear in a one-time event, helps shape a person’s destiny. Most of these destiny helpers hardly know that they are helping another. In the Bible, for instance, Pharaoh’s daughter was a destiny helper to salvage the baby Moses at birth. In my case, I consider two retired generals, Juanito Gomez (deceased) and Charlie Tanega, as some of my destiny helpers as they allowed me to take up further law studies while still in the military service. Without these two generals sent my way, I would not have become a lawyer.

Another destiny helper of mine is Atty. Alexander Lacson, who convinced me and helped me transition from a soldier to a lawyer, and Niels Riconalla, founder of the Fellowship of Christians in Government (FOCIG) who mentored me in my ongoing journey following Jesus Christ.

In a marriage, husband and wife are not just destiny helpers but ought to be “suitable ones”—where one sees and covers the other’s blind spots, where one complements if not completes the other, where both works as a team for the sake of the family. In the Bible, Genesis 2:18 tells us that, after creating Man, God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.” “Suitable helper” in Hebrew is “ezer knegdow,” wherein the word “knegdow” literally refers to “standing opposite to.” Suitable helpers are not just mere sidekicks, who serve not as co-equals, or destiny helpers, who appear in our lives temporarily in crucial times. Suitable helpers are partners for a higher cause, some for life, others for a very long time!

I am fortunate to have a suitable helper these days in the person of Gary Galvez. He and I share divergent views, yet we go along. In our distant past, I was enforcing the law while he was breaking it. Some say I am the more liberal but “boring” type, while he can be the ultra-conservative but “fun” type of an adviser.

Armed with the element of “knegdow” (opposite) in our relationship, Gary and I have partnered in a radio show explaining life events from the lens of the law of the land and law of the Lord and have appeared in a few workshops/seminars about faith-based leadership. We recently put up a consultancy firm, together with other thought leaders, aimed at helping organizations perform better through good governance and Bible-based principles. Gary and I are far from having a sidekick relationship like Batman and Robin or former President Duterte and Bong Go. We agreed to use “agape,” the kind of sacrificial love that unites and heals, as our anchor in this helper relationship. Our help to each other does not mean incidental help, as in a token assistance or temporary aid.

Necessarily, since suitable help is akin to fish and water, the Greatest Suitable Helper is our Almighty God as found in Psalms 46:1 where it said, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. God helps us by sending people our way, including His only Son to help us if not save us. In turn, Jesus Christ, before his crucifixion, never abandoned His disciples as He left them (and us) with a Helper. “And I will ask the Father and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever…” (John 14:16). Believers can never survive their life’s journey without reliance on the Suitable Helper in the form of the Holy Spirit who dwells in our hearts. Ultimately, we appeal our trials and attribute our successes to His abundant grace.

Helpers of various kinds are sent along our paths in times of need. Created not to be alone, all of us can be helpers to another as much as we have helpers sent along the way. In government, whether sidekicks or helpers, they are disguised as either “special or confidential or technical assistant” whose influence may just be as powerful than their principals. In the corporate sector, these trusted aides are often referred to as personal secretaries or vice-presidents. In our personal lives, these helpers are either spouses or partners or family members who serve as guardrails to protect us from harm that we may inflict on ourselves.

Let’s all be helpers to one another since we were designed not to be alone in any journey, professional or personal. And, whenever we help, our efforts should be based on love, the very foundation of our creation based on the Designer’s Manual—the Bible.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.