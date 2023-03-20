Part One

WE Filipinos are engrossed in following our telenovelas, whether these are Korean dramas or our own local series.

The Philippine tax community has its own telenovela. I call this the tele-tax-novela (novela). This novela dwells on the “Official Receipts (OR) for Sale” racket. It started about three months ago and continues to evolve.

The most current edition of this tele-tax-novela was featured on March 16, 2023. On that day, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui filed tax evasion charges amounting to P25.5 billion against four corporations whose names were used in the sale of fictitious official receipts or invoices by certain nefarious corporations. The criminal charges filed by the BIR at the Department of Justice (DOJ) were against Buildforce Trading Inc., Crazykitchen Foodtrade Corp., Decarich Supertrade Inc., and Redington Corp.

This tele-tax-novela began in December 2022. This started with a raid by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents of the office of Brenterprise International Incorporated (Brenterprise) at a condominium building in Eastwood City. Brenterprise allegedly was printing and selling fake ORs to conniving taxpayers. These scheming business enterprises who bought fake receipts from Brenterprise were then able to decrease their tax liabilities as they used these fake documents to pad their income tax expenses and value-added tax (VAT) input credits. These have resulted in tax collection losses amounting to billions of pesos, as per BIR estimate.

There are four main actors in this tele-tax-novela. First, our government enforcement officers, which now include the BIR, NBI, and DOJ. They perform the role of pursuing the prosecution of these tax evasion cases. A very difficult role to play, and at this stage, we are not sure how their roles will evolve. Will they turn out to be the heroes or the tormented and losing actors of this novela? They are against the villains of this series. These include the masterminds and sellers of the fake ORs, the conniving buyers of these ORs, and the corporations that may have been involved in the crime with the use of their business names in the fake OR scheme. I will call the first set of actors as the Masterminds, the second set as the Partners, and the last set of actors as the Scapegoats.

Among the three villains, I sense that the Scapegoats have the most minor roles or are the least guilty, or even not guilty at all. These Scapegoats may have been unwittingly used by the Masterminds in their evil crimes. They may have previously existed, conducted business operations for some time, and registered with the BIR and the Securities and Exchange Commission, but are now not anymore in operation or are considered “cannot be located taxpayers” pursuant to BIR Revenue Memorandum Circular 98-2010. Or these Scapegoats can even be non-existent and fabricated by the Masterminds to suit their evil plans. Could it be possible that the Masterminds did a search on non-active corporations and used and inserted their names in the ORs that they were printing and subsequently selling to their Partners? With this storyline, as the tele-tax-novela story proceeds, the Scapegoats may just be removed from the novela series. Will the DOJ or the tax court decide that these Scapegoats are not guilty beyond reasonable doubt and dismiss the charges filed against them by the BIR?

Abangan ang susunod na kabanata.

To be continued.

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com.