Summer pop-up for Kultura’s Filipino Design Studio

JUST in time for summer, Kultura’s Filipino Design Studio showcases tropical-inspired finds in a setting of earthy neutrals and natural materials that conjure idyllic Philippine getaways.

This pops up at SM Aura Premier from March 16 to April 2 after its successful debut at Kultura at The Podium in September last year.

Envisioned as a space of inspiration and community, the Filipino Design Studio aims to highlight and support exceptional local talent, giving consumers all the reasons to love local.

Have fun in the sun with uniquely Filipino fashion finds: Gwapitos’ island life inspired looks from Siargao, the country’s surfing capital; Nino Franco’s effortless blend on modern fashion with traditional ethnic hand embroidery from the T’boli tribe of Mindanao; Matthew and Melka’s fun, fresh accessories featuring the colors of local flora and fauna; Anmari & Co’s handmade bags made from buntal, raffia, rattan and tikog sourced all over the country.

Many of the Design Studio items support communities: Eva Marie’s vibrant, handwoven accessories and home décor are made from tikog grass by the women of Samar; 11th Earth Home Décor’s earth friendly collection using upcycled materials are crafted by indigent communities in the provinces; Luid Lokal celebrates the natural beauty and texture of wooden ware handmade by communities in Pampanga; Rurungan sa Tubod Foundation’s caftans and wraps are made with fabrics handwoven on traditional looms by women from fishing and farming villages in Puerto Princesa.