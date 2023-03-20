Sonic Branding: The power of sound in communication

AT our recent CommuniTalks Series 4, an advocacy of the Philippine Chapter of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), we tackled a very interesting and emerging trend in Public Relations. It’s called Sonic Branding and the guest speaker on this topic—one of the pioneers and movers of this practice was Mike Constantino, Founder and CEO of Homonym who spoke before a jam-packed auditorium of students at the University of the Philippines.

Sonic branding is the strategic, purposeful and consistent use of sound and music in branding and marketing to shape perception and behavior. Employing audio in a brand context—with a scientific approach to creativity, production and targetin—has been proven to help produce a tangible return on investment. Whoever the audience may be, there’s a signature sound that’s perfect for the brand and the target audience/s. Top marketers all over the world are already enjoying the benefits of having a sonic brand and identity. In fact, according to Mike Constantino, sound is the next great marketing frontier. To illustrate, in 2021, there was a 136-percent increase in US brands that launched a sonic brand because it resulted in 88% higher recall. In addition, there was an 8.5 times faster reaction time in recognizing sound vs. Visual stimulus.

Why sonic branding is important

EVERY brand should have an audio signature. A brand’s sound is increasingly as important as the way a brand looks. Whoever the audience may be, there’s a signature sound that’s perfect for the brand and the target audience. Top marketers all over the world are already enjoying the benefits of having a sonic brand and identity. A brand has the potential to strengthen its connection with consumers, make its brand personality distinct from competitors and increase KPIs like brand affinity, recall, consideration. There is an opportunity to differentiate your brand through sonic branding and turn it into a competitive edge.

Types of sonic branding

Sonic Branding can be applied in many different ways and in varying platforms. A sonic brand includes four principal elements: voice, music, sound effects and a sonic logo. Here are several examples of platforms:

1. For Ads and Campaigns—Stinger/OBB & CBB for all video/radio/digital content

2. In-Store Music—Audio Logo + curation based on music preference of target market per branch/location

3. Walk in Music—Audio Logo + curation based on music preference of target market

4. Hold Music—Curation based on music preference of target market

5. Lobby and Elevators—Curation based on brand identity & music preference of target market (e.g., Office, outlets)

6. App Sound & Notifications —Audio Logo

7. Website—Audio Logo

8. Podcast—Audio Logo, Branded Content

9. Radio Show—Audio Logo, Branded Content

10. For Jingles & Songs—Audio Logo, arranged based on Sonic Identity

11. Activations & Events—Curation based on music preference of target market and different versions based on the occasion/campaign

Musical preferences can reveal your true identity

Your taste in music shows your personality & dictates your preferences. Again Mike gave the following examples:

• REFLECTIVE & COMPLEX: inventive, have active imaginations, value aesthetic experiences, consider themselves to be intelligent, tolerant of others, and reject conservative ideals.

• INTENSE & REBELLIOUS: tend to be curious about different things, enjoy taking risks, are physically active and consider themselves intelligent.

• UPBEAT & CONVENTIONAL: cheerful, socially outgoing, reliable, enjoy helping others, see themselves as physically attractive and tend to be relatively conventional.

• ENERGETIC & RHYTHMIC: talkative, full of energy, are forgiving, see themselves as physically attractive and tend to eschew conservative ideals.

Part of the lecture also looked at examples of successful Sonic Branding case studies. An audio branding audit was also done looking at the winning and losing candidates of political elections and how sound contributed to their success or failure. Commonalities among the winning campaigns include the ff:

• Use of existing songs, same arrangements but remade with different lyrics and message

• More often use known music and/or popular kinds of genres in their campaigns, eg. Budots, “Otso otso,” Rap, EDM-like, etc.

• Usually incorporates the candidate in the performance of the song. Either short spiel, singing or dancing, they take part in it and are visibly and audibly present.

• A common theme is that they are inclusive of the poor and present themselves as understanding their situation. Thus, they can help the people with their situation.

• Overall, the winning campaigns’ music seem to play on a sense of belongingness with the impoverished and captures their attention through entertainment and popularity.

Finally, the process by which Sonic Branding can help brands include the following:

• Determine Sonic Identity and develop that into a unique Sonic Brand

• Convert Sonic Brand into practical applications—end-to-end music and audio marketing initiatives—that will help with KPIs like Brand Affinity, Brand Lift, Awareness, Engagement, Mentions, Retention/Loyalty, etc.

• Utilize key partnerships as well as local and global networks to provide music-first insights and activate the latest audio innovations to the brand’s advantage so its soundscape will continue to develop along with the brand, the audiences and the times.

In summary, Mike Constantino says Sonic branding is a modern and powerful tool that uses auditory elements to reinforce brand identity. Used appropriately, it can carry strong emotional value which connects the audience with the brand as much as visual elements.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (Ipra), the world’s premier association for senior professionals around the world. Karen Alparce-Villanueva is founder of HealthPRx Communications Inc., a policy and advocacy consultancy focused on health care. She is president of the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations, the national alliance of 48 patient groups in the country. She is also a Board Member of the Asia-Pacific Patient Safety Network, the Philippine Tuberculosis Society and the International Alliance of Patient Organization’s Patients for Patient Safety Observatory.

We are devoting a special column each month to answer the reader’s questions about public relations. Please send your comments and questions to askipraphil@gmail.com.