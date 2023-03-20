Seafront Residences’ Annual Summerfest offers taste of premium seaside living

Seafront Residences, the most sought-after premium beach development in San Juan, Batangas by Aboitiz Land is the perfect destination for those seeking a seaside home. The real estate arm of the Aboitiz group offers a family-friendly environment, and now with the annual Seafront Summerfest, it is a must-visit destination all summer.

Summerfest festivities at Aboitiz Land’s Seafront Residences at San Juan, Batangas are open from March to June.

Seafront Residences invites everyone to embrace the sun, sand, and sea at Sunkissed: Seafront Summerfest 2023 which lines up plenty of summer activities for the family until June. The festivities will begin on March 19 with Heirlooms in Fruition, a weekend to celebrate heirloom pieces that can be enjoyed today and passed down to future generations from Jewelmer and Seafront Residences. Learn more about the fascinating world of pearls as Jewelmer’s Pearl Talk unlocks the mysteries behind this sustainable treasure.

Aboitiz Land will launch The Tides at Seafront Residences, a weekend market that will be open all weekends starting March 25 until June featuring well-curated merchants offering great food for all ages.

In April, Beach Volleyball Republic will be back at Seafront Residences to hold a beach volleyball tournament featuring top players from the well-known professional and collegiate teams as well as seasoned beach volleyball players AJ Pareja, Bea Tan, and Bianca Lizares. Don’t miss out on this action-packed men’s and women’s beach volleyball tournament happening on April 15.

The month of May brings Music by the Beach, where up-and-coming artists will perform. In June, the grand opening of The Ultramarine at Seafront Residences will take place, adding to Seafront Summerfest’s excitement and providing gastronomic treats for all.

But this unique summer escapade isn’t the only reason to visit Seafront Residences. Since its launch in 2017, Seafront Residences has enjoyed 381% property value appreciation. In addition to this, the Seafront Villas are available at only Php 22,800 monthly until March 31, 2023, while residential lots are available starting at Php 14,000 monthly until the same date. This makes the property not just a destination, but a worthwhile investment.

Innovating lifestyle

Guests are welcome to get a taste of seaside living.

The property offers a range of choices, including houses and lots, residential lots, and condominiums called villas. The development is gaining popularity among wealthy buyers, including high-net worth couples, millennials, business owners, those looking for an investment portfolio addition, a summer home, or an upgraded work-from-home setup with easy access to the beach.

Seafront Villas are also great investment pieces, especially for people looking for low maintenance properties that can be rented out on weekends or leased to tenants. The development is accessible through the STAR tollway and South Luzon Expressway, facing Tayabas Bay’s beautiful coastline.

Seafront Residences is a thoughtfully planned residential community designed to provide a peaceful and serene environment for its residents. Living in Seafront Residences is a tranquil and rejuvenating experience, as the community is designed to provide a healthy and active lifestyle.

The community is also a thriving one, with friendly neighbors and a sense of community spirit that fosters a close-knit and supportive atmosphere.

Seafront Residences offer first-class amenities, including a BUDJI+ROYAL-designed clubhouse, magnificent pool, and an iconic parola. A multi-award-winning community, Seafront Residences won Best Housing Development in the Philippines during the 2021 Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru. The development was also awarded Best Premium House of the Year in Luzon in The Outlook: Philippine Real Estate Awards 2022.

In addition to its beautiful seaside location and premium amenities, Seafront Residences is also committed to innovative and sustainable living. The development features eco-friendly construction technology in the form of precast concrete panels used to build the houses, cutting the construction timeline to half while decreasing the carbon dioxide emissions, and making the structure sturdier and more resistant to the elements.

Thriving with nature

Residents can embrace nature and an active lifestyle with the community’s generous open spaces that come in the form of parks, the boardwalk, and the fine gray sand beach. With a focus on sustainability and conservation, Seafront Residences offers a unique lifestyle that combines relaxed seaside living with environmental responsibility.

The entire 43-hectare Seafront Residences development, including the shoreline, is designated as a prime nesting ground for endangered sea turtles, which is why Aboitiz Land initiated a Pawikan Conservation Project. This project aims to protect and preserve sea turtles in the area, through research, proper monitoring, the establishment of hatchling facilities, and a community education drive. This effort was granted a Silver Award in the Environmental Category during the recent FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards.

This envi-sensitive master plan includes recreational amenities, lush diamond-shaped parks, and shared spaces for leisurely walks, and safe social distancing.

Experience living by the coast at Seafront Residences with the Annual Summerfest. Join us and take part in a wide array of exciting events and activities, and maybe even find the perfect seaside investment.

For more information, send an email to aboitizland@aboitiz.com, or visit our website at https://www.seafrontresidences.com.ph. Start your journey to seaside living today!