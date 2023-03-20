PSA Forum tackles ‘Flash’ Elorde awards

THE return of the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions will be featured in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Heading the guests list are event organizers Liza and Johnny Elorde as well as boxing brothers Giemel and Arvin Magramo.

The Banquet of Champions is celebrating its 23rd anniversary at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom this Saturday and will be returning to the limelight after a three-year absence during the pandemic.

The Magramo brothers are taking on separate foes where regional titles by the World Boxing Organization are at stake during the fight cards that precede the awards night.

The session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. starts at 10 a.m.

Also extended invitations in the weekly public sports program are members of the Philippine juniors weightlifting team set to compete in the coming world championships.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.