Mommyki launches one-stop mobile app for pet shops and services

Pet owners now have an easier and more convenient way to buy all their pet needs from birth to rebirth through Mommyki The Super Pet App, the Philippines’ first-ever one-stop mobile application for everything about pets for their entire life cycle. It held its soft launch during the AnimalCon 2023 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, last February 10 to 12, 2023.

The app is a virtual pet mall that allows buyers to avail of products and services from different merchants, suppliers and service providers located in Metro Manila.

Currently, the platform, which caters to all pets in the animal kingdom, features pet shops but soon it will include pet grooming, breeders, sitters, trainers, funeral services, boutiques, parties, hotels, veterinarians, insurance and rescue organizations, among others.

It also has an in-app digital baby book for pets to help pet parents in storing information about their pets, and monitoring vaccination and health check up schedules.

The minimum viable product (MVP) or initial version of Mommyki® The Super Pet App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Mommyki® The Super Pet App is a passion project of co-founders and couple Geoffrey Ogang, a finance director in a tech company, and Pebbles Sanchez-Ogang, a non-profit executive. The mobile app is named after Mommyki, the 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie) dog of the co-founders’ family. The difficulty in finding products and services for Mommyki, especially when she departed in the middle of the pandemic, sparked the idea.

The co-founders are also open for partnership opportunities and investors.