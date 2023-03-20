Mommyki launches one-stop mobile app for pet shops and services

byBMPlus
March 20, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Pet owners now have an easier and more convenient way to buy all their pet needs from birth to rebirth through Mommyki The Super Pet App, the Philippines’ first-ever one-stop mobile application for everything about pets for their entire life cycle. It held its soft launch during the AnimalCon 2023 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, last February 10 to 12, 2023.

The app is a virtual pet mall that allows buyers to avail of products and services from different merchants, suppliers and service providers located in Metro Manila.

Currently, the platform, which caters to all pets in the animal kingdom, features pet shops but soon it will include pet grooming, breeders, sitters, trainers, funeral services, boutiques, parties, hotels, veterinarians, insurance and rescue organizations, among others.

It also has an in-app digital baby book for pets to help pet parents in storing information about their pets, and monitoring vaccination and health check up schedules.

The minimum viable product (MVP) or initial version of Mommyki® The Super Pet App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Mommyki® The Super Pet App is a passion project of co-founders and couple Geoffrey Ogang, a finance director in a tech company, and Pebbles Sanchez-Ogang, a non-profit executive. The mobile app is named after Mommyki, the 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie) dog of the co-founders’ family. The difficulty in finding products and services for Mommyki, especially when she departed in the middle of the pandemic, sparked the idea.

The co-founders are also open for partnership opportunities and investors.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and more to headline Zark’s Fest 2023

bySoundStrip
March 20, 2023
Next Article

Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain prize, praise from pals

byAshraf Khalil / The Associated Press
March 20, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Metro Pacific Health completes acquisition of South Cotabato Hospital

The country’s leading private hospital network, Metro Pacific Health Corporation (MPH), the new name of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., has completed the acquisition of Howard Hubbard Memorial Hospital (HHMH) through its newly-formed subsidiary Metro Matutum Hospital, Inc. (MMHI).

byBMPlus
March 20, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Toyota offers family-friendly deals this March

Summer is just around the corner – you know what that means? It’s the perfect time to start planning for your next getaway with the fam! This March, Toyota Motor Philippines is offering payment options and perks that are sure to bring in the fun to your next family road trip.

byBMPlus
March 19, 2023