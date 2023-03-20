Jehovah’s Witnesses invite public to Memorial, special talk in April

Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world and in the Philippines are inviting the public to join them as they gather to commemorate the most important event of the year for Christians — the annual observance of Jesus Christ’s death.

Also called the Memorial of Jesus’ death, the event will be held at the Kingdom Halls and various locations on Tuesday, April 4. The Memorial is expected to gather about 20 million global attenders in 239 lands.

Prior to the Memorial, Jehovah’s Witnesses are also inviting the public to a special talk with theme “You Can Face the Future with Confidence!” which will be held on the weekend of April 1 to 2. Both the special talk and the Memorial are free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses globally in the language that they prefer.

The topic of the special talk is appropriate as confidence in the future plummets to an all-time low in many countries including the Philippines as a result of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

With this, a special global program featuring the said theme will take centerstage during the 30-minute presentation which will be hosted locally at the Kingdom Halls, with a videoconferencing option available.

“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now. This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence,” said James Morales, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In May 2021, Didrei Goboli, a young man from Concepcion, Tarlac, was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma. He underwent five surgeries, with left leg amputated, had 13 chemotherapy sessions and is currently receiving treatment.

“Having the chance to attend special programs like the special talk and the Memorial which highlight God’s love, has greatly helped me. Since the pandemic affected these in-person programs, I’m more excited now to be with my spiritual brothers. I’m looking forward to attending these special events and experience everything in person again,” he said.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be are available on JW.ORG, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A video about the Memorial celebration is also available on their website. There are about 8.7 million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide and they are known for their door-to-door preaching activity. Globally and in the Philippines, they have also resumed the so-called “cart witnessing” where they make available Bible-based literatures in public places such as bus stations, airports, harbors and busy streets.