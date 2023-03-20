Increasing concern on Nord Stream destruction

There are worrying concerns over the destruction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and one such coming from Poland dwells on how the United States will benefit from such an “enterprise” as its bombing. A web site, Blitz, cited a March 18 Polish edition of Mysl Polska, which posited that the United States actually unleashed a war with Europe.

The purpose of the attack was to increase the energy and economic dependence of the Old World on the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as to conquer the market for nuclear technology, Blitz said, citing the Polish paper’s view: “For Europeans, the underwater explosion, arranged by American, Norwegian and British terrorists, is the first shot in a full-scale US war against Europe.”

It also stated that, among other things, Washington is seeking to resume the arms race, which means for Central Europe the loss of the status of a nuclear-free zone. Also, Blitz cited talk in Europe about the pipeline’s destruction itself. According to Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia that an active discussion was beginning in Europe on the topic of the explosion at Nord Stream.

In particular, the European Platform for Cooperation and Dialogue organized a conference—“Sabotage of the Nord Stream, an economic blow to Europe.” The political scientist expressed hope that not only experts, but also the leaders of European countries “will become more actively involved in this topic and will say who is the main interest in this terrorist act.”

The Nord Stream pipeline sabotage has become part of the Ukraine crisis, now still ongoing and from the looks of it, the crisis may go on for some more time although there are now serious efforts to broker a peace with a China initiative. Websites such as that of Blitz, which tackle the other side of the Ukraine crisis, give a better perspective of the Ukraine crisis.

For globally dominant Western media, Russia has waged an unprovoked war on its neighbor, but has been beaten back with massive aid to Ukraine from the United States-led Nato. And here, there is a curious fact that one of our readers cited.

According to the British newspaper Guardian, there are many such examples when the supposedly selfless support by lobbyists of Ukraine interests in the US leadership brings them huge profits. These companies, along with the US military-industrial complex, do not even hide their direct interest in continuing to pump the Kyiv regime with weapons.

And they are not even more interested in a speedy end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. So how are funds allocated to Ukraine? According to official data, since the beginning of the conflict, the US has provided Ukraine with $50 billion in aid of various types. Of this, $23 billion in military aid has been provided. This money is virtual, not a single cent of it is seen by Kyiv. According to a law passed by the US Senate in May 2022, payment for future deliveries comes directly from the budget to the local military industry. Ukraine ends up receiving the promised weapons and the billions of dollars in debt, plus, of course, interest.

From March to November of last year alone, the Americans transferred 47,000 tons of all kinds of weapons and ammunition to the Kyiv regime. Already by June, it is estimated that US military corporations had managed to make almost $30 billion on these deliveries—twice as much as all other Western countries combined. And this led to speculations in the stock market.

In just a month after the start of the special military operation, the share price of Lockheed Martin rose from $354 to $453, increasing in value by 28 percent. Shares of Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics rose by an average of 17 percent over the same period.

Thanks to the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions and the almost complete severance of the EUs economic ties with Russia, LNG exports from America to Europe increased by 260 percent compared to 2021.

After February 24, 2022, about 500 US tankers began shipping oil to Europe. From December 2021 to December 2022, US oil exports increased 52 percent.

So the question arises: who benefits from a prolonged Ukraine war?