Govt overshoots tariff collection goals–BOC

The national government exceeded its tariff collection targets for the first quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The BOC reported over the weekend that tariffs collected by the government exceeded the target by P13.951 billion during the January 1 to March 13 period.

Total collection reached P166.973 billion. The government’s goal was to collect P153 billion.

“Of (this amount), P68.6 billion was garnered in the first month of Commissioner (Bienvenido) Rubio’s term,” the BOC said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier expressed his support for the BOC but he also challenged the agency to set “loftier targets.”

“I challenge the Bureau of Customs to set a fresh vision and even loftier targets. I believe that you have what it takes to become a modern and world-class institution,” Diokno said in a statement.

Because of this, Rubio said the agency will implement five priority programs led by efforts to digitalize customs processes and hit or even surpass its targets.

The programs will also include simplifying procedures and facilitate secure trade; curbing smuggling in all forms; and uplifting employee welfare and development.

Rubio bared these programs at the Stakeholders’ Night event to recognize their contributions to fulfilling the BOC’s mandates and present his plans and programs for the agency.

“The Five-Point Priority Program is the testament of our commitment to improving efficiency, upgrading systems and processes, and promoting integrity and professionalism,” he said.

The BOC also announced the creation of an Advisory Council, which will be the official forum for communications and consultations between the Bureau and the business community.

Among its intended functions is to assist the Commissioner in achieving excellent delivery of customs policies and services and identifying obstacles in trade facilitation that result in delays and unnecessary costs.

Aside from plugging revenue leakages, the BOC attributes its success to its importers, who had fully complied with their payable duties and taxes, contributing to the positive collection performance of the agency.

The BOC awarded its 2022 top importers during the event. Among those recognized were Petron Corporation, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc., and Seaoil Philippines Inc., to name a few.