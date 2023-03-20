Globe honors Robinsons Supermarket Corp as Most Outstanding Key Account Partner for 2022

Leading digital solutions platform Globe has recognized Robinsons Supermarket Corporation as its Most Outstanding Account Partner for 2022.

This recognition shows the mutual support and commitment of both companies to achieving growth and excellence in their respective fields.

Robinsons Supermarket Corporation is the supermarket arm of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. and comprised of 324 stores under various trade names as Robinsons Supermarket, Shopwise, Robinsons Easymart, and The Marketplace.

The company has had exceptional performance in meeting its acquisition and sales targets, gaining record growth and maintaining a strong accounts receivable standing.

Despite pandemic-related obstacles, Robinsons Supermarket Corporation has persisted in establishing additional stores under all its brands. It opened 38 stores in 2022 alone, with most under the Robinsons Easymart brand.

The drive towards digitalization has also been a top priority for the company, ensuring that customers can access their products and services through various platforms. It has adopted an omnichannel approach, maximizing offline and online channels in generating sales.

Stanley Co, Managing Director of Robinsons Supermarket Corporation, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the recognition given by Globe.

“We would like to thank Globe for this award. Our shared success is thanks to Globe’s collaborative efforts that enable its partners to maximize business potential. This includes providing a wide range of products and activations to consumers that allow them to stay connected and for us to create our own success,” he said.

Cleo Santos, Globe Channel Management Head, also expressed her appreciation for Robinsons Supermarket Corporation.

“The unwavering dedication of Robinsons Supermarket Corporation to customer satisfaction and excellence has truly set them apart in the industry. We are proud to have them as our partner, and we look forward to working with them more in the coming years,” she said.

The collaboration between the two companies has become more robust over time, with both dedicated to working hand-in-hand towards growth and success.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.