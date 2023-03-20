Gayoso, Amita star for Kaya

FORMER collegiate stars Jarvey Gayoso and Arnel Amita scored for the second straight match as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its amazing run by rallying past Azkals Development Team (ADT), 3-1, Saturday night in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Gayoso struck the go ahead goal in the second half before Amita sealed the victory with another late strike as Kaya made it four straight wins to hike its record to 42 points, 11 clear of Dynamic Herb Cebu.

Warming up for the Southeast Asian Games, ADT got off to a dream start when Andres Aldeguer, son of former basketball star Dino Aldeguer, scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Pocholo Bugas.

But it was all Kaya from there with Audie Menzi equalizing in the 29th minute just moments after Dennis Chung almost doubled the lead for ADT only to be denied by Kaya goalkeeper Zach Banzon.

ADT remained in fourth spot with 21 points after coach Stephan Schrock’s side lost its second straight match. The core of the ADT side will banner the Under-23 squad for the SEA Games in Cambodia in May.

Japanese midfielder Horikoshi who also set up Menzi’s goal also provided the second for Gayoso, who burst into space and fired past Quincy Kammeraad from close range.