Eternal Gardens breaks ground for 12th memorial park in Misamis Oriental

Eternal Gardens celebrated the groundbreaking of its 12th memorial park in Barangay Patag, Opol, Misamis Oriental, on March 18, 2023.

Present during the event were local government officials: 2nd District of Misamis Oriental Congressman Yevgeny “Bambi” B. Emano, Opol Mayor Jayfrancis D. Bago, Assistant Director of Congressman Lordan Suan, Roberto “Bert” Amplayo Jr., Former Cagayan de Oro Mayor and Congressman Constantino “Tinnex” Jaraula, Sangguniang Bayan Member and Chairman of the Land Development Committee Danilo Daroy Sr. and Brgy. Patag, Opol Chairman Hermito B. Laid; and Eternal Gardens Executive Officers: Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Vice Chairman Benjamin V. Ramos, President Numeriano B. Rodrin, Vice President for Finance Marvin C. Timbol, Vice President for Sales & Marketing Jose Antonio V. Rivera, Assistant Vice President for Engineering & Project Development Engr. Niño S. Sayco, and Cagayan de Oro Branch Manager Amor Leodones.

Also in attendance were officers, staff, and salesforce of Eternal Gardens.

Eternal Gardens President Numeriano Rodrin shared that this milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Eternal Gardens to being a top developer of first-class memorial parks in the Philippines. “It is a symbol of our shared vision, values, and aspirations,” he shared.

The provincial and local government officials of Misamis Oriental, on their messages, also expressed their gratitude to the management of Eternal Gardens for choosing the Municipality of Opol as the location of its 12th memorial park. They pledged to support the company the best way possible.

Eternal Gardens Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon conveyed his gratitude to the government officials for their warm welcome and support to Eternal Gardens. He said that the company’s way of expressing appreciation is to deliver a high-quality memorial park and excellent memorial services for the people of Misamis Oriental.

The establishment of this new branch of Eternal Gardens is another milestone for the company’s continued thrust for expansion. Same with other branches, it will also house Eternal Chapels, a provider of complete mortuary and chapel services. At present, it has 11 premier parks located in key cities in the country.

Eternal Gardens is a member of the ALC Group of Companies founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.