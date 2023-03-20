Enjoy worry-free travels this summer with Graco

Now that travel is back on everyone’s to-do list, families are more than excited to break out the unused strollers and treat the kids to an action-packed and fun-filled summer. Whether a theme park adventure or a trip to the local zoo, you and your kids are surely buzzing for the next family getaway.

With the prospect of road trips and day-long visits to attractions taking over this summer, the safety and security of your kids are definitely at the forefront of your mind. The journey is just as important as the destination after all, and leading baby gear company Graco is ready to be your ultimate companion to get you and your kids safely through this summer –and many more summer adventures to come.

Enjoy hassle-free and secure travels with the Graco 4Ever DLX SnugLock Grow

4-in-1 Car Seat

Truly a bang for your every buck, the 4Ever DLX SnugLock Grow 4-in-1 Car Seat will be there for your child every step of the way. Enjoy up to ten years of quality security all with just one car seat. The 4-in-1 car seat grows with your child as it transforms from a rear-facing harness (4-40 lb) to forward-facing harness (22-65 lb), highback belt-positioning booster (40-100 lb), to backless booster (40-120 lb). On top of this, Graco’s Grow Technology also allows the backrest to widen as the headrest rises, for your child’s complete comfort at every stage of their childhood.

Loading the car up for a trip is no problem thanks to its SnugLock technology that allows for a hassle-free installation done in less than one minute. Enjoy more time with your family, and less time worrying about all the logistics of the trip as this car seat is designed not just for your baby’s safety but for your convenience and peace of mind too.

Get the Graco 4Ever DLX SnugLock Grow 4-in-1 Car Seat today for only ₱29,999.

Make the most out of baby’s day out with the Graco Modes Nest Travel System with Slide2Me Seat

The ultimate travel companion for you and your child, enjoy hassle-free portability and long-lasting security with the Graco Modes Nest Travel System with Slide2Me Seat.

Designed to be ultra-portable and ultra-flexible, the Modes Nest Travel System can be transformed from a Toddler Stroller to an Infant Pramette and even an Infant Car Seat Carrier. The travel system is ready to accommodate all your needs no matter the kind of trip and comes in a lightweight and compact body, packed and ready to transport with its one-step fold.

On top of its flexibility as a Toddler Stroller that can go from parent-facing to forward-facing, the Modes Nest Travel System’s Slide2Me seat also offers parents the ability to adjust height positions to bring their baby closer when in Pramette mode. It also features an expandable storage basket perfect for storing all your baby’s essentials, ensuring you’re all set whatever the weather.

For road trips and out-of-town escapades, the travel system also transforms into the Graco SnugRide 35 Lite Elite Infant Car Seat. Built to protect infants up to 35 lbs and 32”, the car seat is durable yet lightweight making the transfer of your baby from car to stroller a breeze.

Looking for a lightweight stroller without a car seat? The Graco NimbleLite Stroller is another option that weighs less than 15 lbs, perfect for all kinds of adventures on the go!

Invest in your child’s safety with the Graco Modes Nest Travel System with Slide2Me Seat available at ₱45,999, and the Graco NimbleLite Stroller at ₱9,999.

Grab a seat –or two, with the Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1

Beyond growing with your child, the Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1 high chair grows with your family too. The high chair is designed to accommodate 6 growing stages, from infant to toddler, and can even transform to seat two kids at once.

It features infant body support with three recline positions for your child’s comfort and can also be adjusted to five height positions to match the dining table height wherever you go. With its self-standing fold feature, the high chair can also be packed up and stored away without having to break a sweat.

Go as your family grows and get an infant high chair and toddler booster for the price of one with the Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1 available at ₱11,999.

Play anywhere, anytime with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard Anywhere Dreamer

There’s no need to worry about spending on multiple baby essentials with the Pack ‘n Play Playard Anywhere Dreamer. An all-in-one playard designed for your baby to sleep, dream, and play anywhere in, the Pack ‘n Play Playard includes a diaper changer, a lift-out bassinet, storage for essentials, wheels for portability, and Graco’s top-of-the-line push-button fold feature.

The bassinet seamlessly transforms into a tummy-time play mat with a built-in toy bar or into a playpen for your little one as they grow older. Despite its quality and durability, the playard remains to be lightweight and can be packed and transported with its carrying bag stress-free.

From trips to grandparents’ houses to travel destinations farther out, your child is sure to feel at home wherever they go with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard Anywhere Dreamer available at ₱12,999.

With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest in your child’s safety and your baby gear’s durability. Aside from the usual travel preparations for accommodations and itineraries, long-haul trips with kids definitely call for much more careful consideration. Invest in your family’s safety not only for this summer, but for many more to come with Graco as your ultra-portable, ever-dependable, number one travel companion.

Purchase your new travel companion in store today at SM Baby Company, Rustan’s, and LandMark or online at Lazada, Shopee, and EdaMama.