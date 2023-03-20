Egg-citing Easter-cation at Tripadvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ awardee

Staying in the city for Holy Week? Tripadvisor 2022 Traveler’s Choice “Best of the Best” awardee, The Alpha Suites, is offering an amazing Easter-cation experience!

Their Splash Into Summer: Easter Special package comes with a long list of perks to make your staycation more exciting, including a cuddly Alfie, The Alpha Suites Bear, with a box of treats for kids (and kids-at-heart), dining credits at any of their nine specialty restaurants, frosty treats from Balesin Islander Filipino restaurant, and daily breakfast. You and your family will never run out of fun things to do as your booking also includes access to their lagoon-style swimming pool and indoor sports courts, and use of board games. Enjoy all these perks and more when you book a stay at The Alpha Suites from April 1 to 10, 2023.

You’re also in for a treat as guests who avail of the Splash Into Summer at The Alpha Suites: Easter Special package also get 10% off Safari Adventure Easter Buffet and Children’s Party on April 9, plus complimentary admission for one child (6 to 12 years old). For a special rate of Php 1,620 nett, you and your loved ones can celebrate Easter with a fun Easter egg hunt, face painting, balloon twisting, and magic and puppet shows. There will also be a lunch buffet featuring Roast Leg of Lamb, USDA Angus Short-Plate Roast Beef, plus more from their acclaimed specialty restaurants. A buffet for the little ones is also available—children 5 years old and under are free of charge.

A memorable Easter-cation at The Alpha Suites is in store when you book their Splash Into

Summer at The Alpha Suites: Easter Special package with rates starting at Php 10,250 nett. Book directly at thealphasuites.com or contact their Reservations Team at reservations@thealphasuites.com or at +63.2.8737.0088.

The Alpha Suites caters to various lifestyle needs with its 50+ amenities, such as indoor basketball, badminton, tennis, & squash courts, boxing & martial arts arena, billiards tables, a high-definition virtual golf simulator, private screening room, and Wii game room, as well as The Alpha Spa for your relaxation and pampering needs. Just an elevator ride away, The Shops at Alphaland Makati Place houses more dining options, The Marketplace, and other retail stores.

Aegle Wellness Center (a state-of-the-art integrative health facility) and the Top of the Alpha (Manila’s premier lounge and events venue) are also in the same complex.

About The Alpha Suites

The Alpha Suites is an all-suite hotel offering state-of-the-art luxury serviced apartments, each with a custom-furnished kitchen with dishwasher; in-room laundry washer and dryer; spacious living areas; and plush bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. The hotel also offers a wide array of dining establishments, as well as health & recreational and business amenities.

The Alpha Suites provides top-notch service with the warmth of Filipino hospitality, making it a Tripadvisor 2022 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best awardee—the only hotel awardee from the Philippines and among the top 1% of properties worldwide.

Alfie, The Alpha Suites Bear, invites you to a fun and exciting Easter-cation!

Satisfy your cravings at their nine specialty restaurants

Cool down and enjoy refreshing frosty treats from Balesin Islander Filipino Restaurant

Spend quality time with your loved ones in the comfort of your suite with their selection of classic board games