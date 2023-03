Sidekicks are known as the closest companions of a principal, like Robin is to Batman, or Tonto is to The Lone Ranger, or Chewbacca (Star Wars) is to Han Solo. Real life examples of sidekicks include former SAP and now Senator Bong Go (to former President Rodrigo Duterte) and NBA forward Scottie Pippen to Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. Their lives are practically intertwined that you cannot talk about one without the other.