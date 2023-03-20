DOLE reprograms listing of firms engaged in contractual hiring

TO streamline the registration of firms engaged in contractual arrangements, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has rechanneled the said processing to its Bureau of Local Employment (BLE).

Under DOLE’s Labor Advisory (LA) No. 5, Series of 2023, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma mandated “to establish and maintain a registration and/or licensing system to regulate private-sector participation in the recruitment and placement of workers.”

Prior to the said issuance, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Working Condition (BWC) maintained the said registration.

“The BLE has already initiated improvements in ensuring that the clients who will apply for noncoverage [of Department Order (DO) 174] will be served in the most efficient manner,” Laguesma told BusinessMirror in a text message.

DO 174 contains guidelines for permissible and nonpermissible contractualization.

LA 5, according to the head of DOLE, also aims to consolidate the agency’s policy-making initiatives for contractualization.

“With the BLE principally responsible for policy formulation and managing both contracting arrangements and private employment agencies, the bureau will have a more direct and comprehensive approach to local employment regulation,” the labor chief explained.

“Consolidation will be very helpful in ensuring policies will be in-sync and contributory in timely and properly responding to the needs and concerns of both workers and employers,” he added.

He however noted that LA 5 will not affect the processing of applications for registration for firms with contractual arrangements, which would still be handled by DOLE’s regional offices.

According to him, the regional offices will also retain the responsibility of inspecting and monitoring such companies, as well as the revocation or cancellation of their registration for contractual employment, if needed.

In the previous administration, DOLE adopted a tough stance for contractual employment resulting in the issuance of DO 174 and Department Circular No. 01, Series of 2017, which clarified the application of the former’s provisions.

It also launched a crackdown against companies implementing illegal contractualization, which benefited at least 800,000 workers as of July 2021.