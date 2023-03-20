Competence and ‘skin in the game’

Every organization is only as good and therefore successful as the people running it. The first qualification is that they need to be competent and suited for the job. If the company is producing baked goods, you should expect to see people overseeing the operation with some expertise in baking rather than plumbing.

Granted that it would not be only about knowledge of dough and ovens as there are also distribution and marketing aspects. But those are down-the-line specialty positions. At the top and ultimately a bakery is about baking bread, cake, and similar food items.

The other best qualification is that those at the top have a deep personal interest in success, which usually means a financial vested interest. All employees have an interest in a company’s success, but usually only as far as their individual compensation is concerned.

A business owner knows that at some point they may have to sacrifice their personal self-interest for the sake of the company and its employees. A “vested interest” means much more than simply having to find another job if the business fails.

Company names are important. This is especially true if it identifies an individual person or family, such as Ford Motor Company, Ayala Corp., or Lola Beng’s Food Haus. Over time, the company becomes synonymous with the individual or family. ShoeMart—now SM—is Henry Sy and his family. Companies also create their place in the business world with the identity they want to create.

The past two weeks, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been all over the news. The name tells you, “We are a bank, and we are tied to the tech capital of the world—Silicon Valley.” The area’s top employers are Applied Materials, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Dell, the heart of technology.

SVB is the second largest banking failure in the history of the US. The “Silicon Valley” part was successful. The “Bank” part, not so much.

Just one member of Silicon Valley Bank’s Board of Directors had a career in banking. Prior to the bank’s failure, its website peddled the fact that “SVB’s Board of Directors include one African-American, one member of the LGBTQ community, two military veterans, and our board is comprised of 45 percent women.” The board members were successful in their own right as politicians, advocates for noble causes such as employment diversity and human rights, and one was chosen for “His experience and passions for winemaking, technology, investing and philanthropy.”

What they did not know anything about was running a bank, which is a unique business in itself. Just as an example, of the 12 members of the Board—including independent Directors—of Metrobank (Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company), nine are career bankers.

Statistician, risk analyst, and former options trader Nassim Taleb in 2018 wrote a book—“Skin in the Game.” His thesis is that “skin in the game”—having a measurable risk when making a major decision—is necessary for commercial efficiency and risk management. C-suite—a term to describe high-ranking executives in an organization—do not have skin in the game as their combined ownership of the 50 largest US corporations amounts to less than 10 percent. They care about their personal compensation first and then the stock price if publicly listed because of their stock options.

SVB’s parent company, SVB Financial Group, is 98.97 percent owned by institutional investors, while 1.61 percent is owned by individual stakeholders, including, presumably, the Board of Directors of SVB and its management. Where is the “skin in the game” of the people running the bank and protecting depositor interests?