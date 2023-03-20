Brodeth, Manito sustain fiery form in Baybay junior netfest

March 20, 2023
Gio Manito (second from left) and Kimi Brodeth hold their trophies as they pose with Baybay Tennis Club vice presidents Bebot Malate (left) and Jeje Chiong (right).
KIMI BRODETH and Gio Manito brought their dominant run as well as Ma. Caroliean Fiel in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) junior circuit in contrasting fashions in the Mayor Jose Carlos Cari National Juniors Tennis Championships in Baybay, Leyte, last Sunday.

The top-seeded Brodeth trounced Kate Imalay, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 16-under finals at the Baybay City Tennis Club then the Ormoc City star routed Corazon Lambonao, 6-1, 6-1, in the premier 18-under division to match her two-title romp in Maasin also in Leyte last week.

Manito duplicated his exploits but           needed an extra set and a couple of breaks to repel Kenzo Brodeth, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, in the boys’ 16-under championship of the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop.

The find from Pardo in Cebu also held off Gerald Gemida’s tough stand to prevail, 6-3, 6-4, in the 18-under finals.

Fiel, meanwhile, mounted her own charge in the 10-under unisex and girls’ 12-under by crushing Ericson Barquio, 4-0, 4-1, in the youngest category and surviving Chrystell Laguna, 7-5, 2-6, 13-11, in the other division.

Also clinching top honors in the tournament, held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, were local bet Xian Calagos, Kenzo Brodeth and Imalay.

The fourth-ranked Calagos upended top seed Claudwin Toñacao, 6-4, 6-1, to snare the boys’ 12-under crown; No. 1 Kenzo Brodeth, also from Ormoc City, topped the 14-U side with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Christian Laguna; and Imalay downed Chrystell Laguna, 6-0, 6-3, in the 14-under finals of the week-long tournament.

The Brodeths, along with Fiel, go for a sweep of the Visayan swing as they banner the field in this week’s championship hosted by Mayor Lucy Torres beginning Thursday.

For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

