Brodeth, Manito sustain fiery form in Baybay junior netfest

KIMI BRODETH and Gio Manito brought their dominant run as well as Ma. Caroliean Fiel in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) junior circuit in contrasting fashions in the Mayor Jose Carlos Cari National Juniors Tennis Championships in Baybay, Leyte, last Sunday.

The top-seeded Brodeth trounced Kate Imalay, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 16-under finals at the Baybay City Tennis Club then the Ormoc City star routed Corazon Lambonao, 6-1, 6-1, in the premier 18-under division to match her two-title romp in Maasin also in Leyte last week.

Manito duplicated his exploits but needed an extra set and a couple of breaks to repel Kenzo Brodeth, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, in the boys’ 16-under championship of the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop.

The find from Pardo in Cebu also held off Gerald Gemida’s tough stand to prevail, 6-3, 6-4, in the 18-under finals.

Fiel, meanwhile, mounted her own charge in the 10-under unisex and girls’ 12-under by crushing Ericson Barquio, 4-0, 4-1, in the youngest category and surviving Chrystell Laguna, 7-5, 2-6, 13-11, in the other division.

Also clinching top honors in the tournament, held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, were local bet Xian Calagos, Kenzo Brodeth and Imalay.

The fourth-ranked Calagos upended top seed Claudwin Toñacao, 6-4, 6-1, to snare the boys’ 12-under crown; No. 1 Kenzo Brodeth, also from Ormoc City, topped the 14-U side with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Christian Laguna; and Imalay downed Chrystell Laguna, 6-0, 6-3, in the 14-under finals of the week-long tournament.

The Brodeths, along with Fiel, go for a sweep of the Visayan swing as they banner the field in this week’s championship hosted by Mayor Lucy Torres beginning Thursday.

For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.