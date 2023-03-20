Aboitiz unit, Pampanga’s Best ink power supply deal

byLenie Lectura
March 20, 2023
1 minute read
By Lenie Lectura  @llectura

Adventenergy Inc. (ADVENT), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), was tapped as a retail electricity supplier of processed meat producer Pampanga’s Best Inc.

ADVENT will supply 1,700 kilowatts (kW) to the four-hectare production facility of Pampanga’s Best in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“We would like to thank Pampanga’s Best Inc. for this collaboration as it helps us remain  on-track with our vision to have a positive impact on more customers,” saidAboitiz Power Retail Head James Byron Yu. “The food industry is of national importance and we are honored to be in a position to serve this market with our energy products.”

“With Aboitiz Power, we are able to continue our promise to manufacture excellent food products for every Filipino home to enjoy,” Pampanga’s Best President Angelo D. Hizon Jr. said.  “We do this by utilizing the best and most advanced technology and processes while acting on our corporate social responsibility for the community and the environment.”

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The company will build an additional 3,700 MW of renewable energy, growing its existing Cleanergy capacity threefold by 2030.

Author
Lenie Lectura
