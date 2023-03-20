ABCI celebrates groundbreaking event at Adelaida Mountain Residences

A. Brown Company Inc. (A Brown) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Adelaida Mountain Residences Clubhouse and Guardhouse on February 23, 2023. The event marks the start of construction for the highly anticipated amenities that will enhance the living experience of Adelaida Mountain Residences residents.

A Brown is committed to ensuring that, with everything they build, the surroundings stay as untouched as possible. “Our focus is the environment. People who will live here should have healthy living. In order to have that, there should be a lot of greenery. We wish to be part of the development in Tanay,” said A Brown’s President and COO, Mr. Robertino E. Pizarro.

At the groundbreaking event, Tanay Vice-Mayor Rex Manuel Tanjuatco underscored the stringent approval process that developers must undergo to obtain permits. He emphasized the local government’s commitment to ensuring that real estate projects provide sustainable housing for residents.

“Isa po ang Tanay LGU sa Eastern Rizal na may pinakamahigpit na proseso sa pagtanggap ng application ng housing project. Maraming developers po ang lumapit sa atin. Pero ni-re-require natin ang size ng lupa. Kapag malilit ang sizes ng lupa, halos napuputol lahat ng puno. Ito po ay lesson learned mula sa mga nakaraang pangyayari tulad ng Ondoy. Kaya gusto po natin ng long-term effect para sa ating bayan,” said Vice Mayor Tanjuatco.

(Tanay is one of the LGUs in Eastern Rizal with the strictest process for accepting housing project applications. Several developers approached the LGU. But we require a standard lot size offering. If lot sizes are small, most of the trees will be cut off. This has been a lesson learned from past experiences especially during Typhoon Ondoy. We want a long-term project that will benefit our town and its residents.)

The Adelaida Mountain Residences Clubhouse is a modern facility that provides residents with a relaxing and comfortable space to gather with family and friends. It will feature a multi-purpose function area, and will also have a swimming pool complex,with a sun deck, perfect for enjoying the stunning views of the Sierra Madre mountain range. Meanwhile, the Guardhouse will ensure the safety and security of the residents. The guardhouse will be manned 24/7 by trained security personnel and equipped with modern surveillance systems to monitor the property’s perimeter and entry.

First master planned township project in Tanay

Having a future community complete with modern amenities like the Adelaida Mountain Residences is crucial. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of access to green spaces, as well as recreational and fitness facilities, for overall health and well-being. Adelaida Mountain Residences’ modern clubhouse will provide residents with a space to unwind and enjoy various amenities, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. In addition to this, the township will have an educational institution, a nearby church, a commercial frontage area, and big supermarket, which can provide for the community’s needs, allowing residents to live and work in a self-sustaining environment.

The development’s strategic location is accessible to Metro Manila with just a 1.5-hour drive, providing opportunities for people from different cities to share in the beauty of the place. It also opens up potential economic opportunities for the community, bringing in outside investments and creating job opportunities for the local population.

Sustainable housing for Tanay residents

The LGU of Tanay supports the construction of Adelaida Mountain Residences due to several reasons. Firstly, the project addresses the pressing need for accessible and affordable housing in the area. Secondly, the construction of Adelaida Mountain Residences is expected to bring more economic value to the area by creating job opportunities for the local population and increasing the town’s revenue, which can help improve the quality of life for residents and stimulate the local economy. Lastly, the property supports the government’s goal to promote sustainable development and preserve the natural beauty of the town.

For those interested in securing their dream home in Adelaida Mountain Residences, it is worth noting that there are limited lots left for the taking. With its highly anticipated amenities and prime location, it’s no surprise that many are already taking advantage of the opportunity to be a part of this complete township. Inquire now and secure your spot in Adelaida Mountain Residences today, where you can experience the best of both worlds – urban living with the beauty of nature.

