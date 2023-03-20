A countryside soiree in the UK

Enticed to pursue further studies and better employment options, Filipinos have flocked to the United Kingdom. Hundreds of thousands work in the health-care, hospitality and housekeeping industries, with a vast majority settling in London.

Other locations that Filipinos usually prefer are Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds. But dynamic communities of migrants are emerging outside of the regions more familiar to Filipinos. One of these is in Doncaster, a bustling city in South Yorkshire, England, which is most famous for its horse races.

One of Doncaster’s enterprising Filipino-British residents, Lou Mary Tomsczyk knows that even if her kababayans have managed to adapt to the British way of life, they still long for a glimpse of home. So together with Marie Fairbank, CEO of Parkfleet Consultancy and Services Ltd. and a leading figure in the Fil-Brit community, Tomsczyk organized the “First South Yorkshire-Doncaster Fashion Show Dinner Event” at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 25. “Fashion shows are always held in London and not all Pinoys, especially from the countryside, have the chance to watch Filipino designers showcase their collections,” Tomsczyk said via e-mail. “It is very expensive for Filipinos to watch shows at London Fashion Week because they have to stay in hotels or spend for transportation. Thus, we the producers explored other venues where there is a huge Filipino population.”

The designers they tapped were Jhay Layson and Jian Lasala, who both presented formalwear. Layson, a favorite stylist before he progressed into designing, showcased red-magenta laser-cut crystallized gowns modeled by Fil-Brit beauty queens such as Christa Borja Miss World Peace Queen 2018; Kierra Ferreira, Miss Glamour UK and 1st runner-up, Miss Philippines-UK 2019; Kacey Coleen, Miss Swimsuit UK 2015; Cynthia Washington; and Keisha Quijano Cooke, Miss Philippines-UK 2019.

“I just want to showcase Filipino design and Filipino traditional gowns, suits and barongs in the UK,” Layson, who is also a talent manager and the owner of TCMI Fashion Academy Philippines, said of his “Ani [Harvest]” collection. “As a young fashion designer, I just want to show the world the best version of myself and take inspiration from the world around me to create fresh and original designs.”

The event gathered Filipinos and their friends from Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool, Harrogate, York, Whitby, Coventry, Scotland and Wales. Notable attendees include Sir David Roche, an awardee of Queen Elizabeth and a former director at the World Bank; Amy Reyes, Philippine Embassy labor attache; Erroll and Elsie Isip, founders of Barrio Fiesta; child model Jasmine White; and Harrison and Mia Bottomley.

“Another reason why we organized the event in Doncaster is because there has never been a Filipino fashion-dinner event ever held in Yorkshire. Most of all, it was to help Filipino designers be known outside London,” says Tomczyk. “With the fashion-show platform, we intend to promote Philippine tourism.”

The event was also to promote “London Barrio Fiesta 2023,” a bigger and bolder endeavor for Fairbank and the Isip couple to mount a truly Filipino cultural spectacle in the UK. They have already held a presscon on March 10 at the House of Lords to drumbeat the affair.

Tomczyk said of the Doncaster show: “Modesty aside, we have very positive reviews and people request that we should do it again this September. We will be inviting Filipino designers who cannot afford expensive joining fees to showcase their collections” at the same time as the London Fashion Week.

“Events such as the fashion-dinner in Doncaster is a way for us to promote Philippine fashion and culture outside London. It is also a way of uniting Filipinos in the countryside who cannot and have not experienced a fashion show,” says Fairbank. “We aim to help in uplifting the image of Filipinos in the United Kingdom, and to make this a yearly event for Filipino designers and talents for them to have a venue to showcase their collections outside London.”