A countryside soiree in the UK

byMiss Charlize
March 20, 2023
3 minute read
Christa Borja, Miss World Peace Queen 2018; Kierra Ferreira, Miss Glamour UK and first runner-up Miss Philippines-UK 2019; Marie Fairbankm event organizer; Elsie Isip, Barrio Fiesta finance director; featured fashion designer Jhay Layson; Lou Mary Tomczyk, singer and one of the producers; Kacey Coleen, Miss Swimsuit UK 2015; and Keisha Quijano Cooke, Miss Philippines-UK 2019.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Enticed to pursue further studies and better employment options, Filipinos have flocked to the United Kingdom. Hundreds of thousands work in the health-care, hospitality and housekeeping industries, with a vast majority settling in London.

Other locations that Filipinos usually prefer are Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds. But dynamic communities of migrants are emerging outside of the regions more familiar to Filipinos. One of these is in Doncaster, a bustling city in South Yorkshire, England, which is most famous for its horse races.

One of Doncaster’s enterprising Filipino-British residents, Lou Mary Tomsczyk knows that even if her kababayans have managed to adapt to the British way of life, they still long for a glimpse of home. So together with Marie Fairbank, CEO of Parkfleet Consultancy and Services Ltd. and a leading figure in the Fil-Brit community, Tomsczyk organized the “First South Yorkshire-Doncaster Fashion Show Dinner Event” at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 25.  “Fashion shows are always held in London and not all Pinoys, especially from the countryside, have the chance to watch Filipino designers showcase their collections,” Tomsczyk said via e-mail. “It is very expensive for Filipinos to watch shows at London Fashion Week because they have to stay in hotels or spend for transportation. Thus, we the producers explored other venues where there is a huge Filipino population.”

The designers they tapped were Jhay Layson and Jian Lasala, who both presented formalwear. Layson, a favorite stylist before he progressed into designing, showcased red-magenta laser-cut crystallized gowns modeled by Fil-Brit beauty queens such as Christa Borja Miss World Peace Queen 2018; Kierra Ferreira, Miss Glamour UK and 1st runner-up, Miss Philippines-UK 2019; Kacey Coleen, Miss Swimsuit UK 2015; Cynthia Washington; and Keisha Quijano Cooke, Miss Philippines-UK 2019.

“I just want to showcase Filipino design and Filipino traditional gowns, suits and barongs in the UK,” Layson, who is also a talent manager and the owner of TCMI Fashion Academy Philippines, said of his “Ani [Harvest]” collection. “As a young fashion designer, I just want to show the world the best version of myself and take inspiration from the world around me to create fresh and original designs.”

The event gathered Filipinos and their friends from Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool, Harrogate, York, Whitby, Coventry, Scotland and Wales. Notable attendees include Sir David Roche, an awardee of Queen Elizabeth and a former director at the World Bank; Amy Reyes, Philippine Embassy labor attache; Erroll and Elsie Isip, founders of Barrio Fiesta; child model Jasmine White; and Harrison and Mia Bottomley.

“Another reason why we organized the event in Doncaster is because there has never been a Filipino fashion-dinner event ever held in Yorkshire. Most of all, it was to help Filipino designers be known outside London,” says Tomczyk. “With the fashion-show platform, we intend to promote Philippine tourism.”

The event was also to promote “London Barrio Fiesta 2023,” a bigger and bolder endeavor for Fairbank and the Isip couple to mount a truly Filipino cultural spectacle in the UK. They have already held a presscon on March 10 at the House of Lords to drumbeat the affair.

Tomczyk said of the Doncaster show: “Modesty aside, we have very positive reviews and people request that we should do it again this September. We will be inviting Filipino designers who cannot afford expensive joining fees to showcase their collections” at the same time as the London Fashion Week.

“Events such as the fashion-dinner in Doncaster is a way for us to promote Philippine fashion and culture outside London. It is also a way of uniting Filipinos in the countryside who cannot and have not experienced a fashion show,” says Fairbank. “We aim to help in uplifting the image of Filipinos in the United Kingdom, and to make this a yearly event for Filipino designers and talents for them to have a venue to showcase their collections outside London.”

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Miss Charlize
This writer is a beauty, celebrity and fashion columnist for BusinessMirror, and did fashion editorials and celebrity profiles for D+, its monthly supplement. As much as possible the column, called Tota Pulchra, only deals with the good, the great and the glamorous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Vietnam envoy, Butch Dalisay at World Pandesal Day on March 21

byBusinessMirror
March 20, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Beauty brand’s pore obsession inspires a pore care line

Column box-Dinna Chan Vasquez-And Then Some

One of Benefit Cosmetics’ flagship products is the Porefessional Face Primer, which helps makeup stay put and blurs the look of pores. Along with Benetint, Porefessional was my entry product into the brand. I used it not only as a primer but also to retouch over makeup. The latter is a little known fact about Porefessional, which the brand launched in 2010. You can apply it over makeup and it won’t disturb anything.

byDinna Chan Vasquez
March 20, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Sonic Branding: The power of sound in communication

AT our recent CommuniTalks Series 4, an advocacy of the Philippine Chapter of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), we tackled a very interesting and emerging trend in Public Relations.  It’s called Sonic Branding and the guest speaker on this topic—one of the pioneers and movers of this practice was Mike Constantino, Founder and CEO of Homonym who spoke before a jam-packed auditorium of students at the University of the Philippines.

byKaren Alparce-Villanueva
March 20, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Vietnam envoy, Butch Dalisay at World Pandesal Day on March 21

Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Huy Chung, multi-awarded poet and educator Prof. Dr. Jose “Butch” Y. Dalisay Jr., award-winning poet and poetry therapy pioneer Prof. Vim Nadera and The Makatas trio of poets shall recite poems and speak at the annual celebration of World Poetry Day on March 21, 10 am, at 84-year-old Kamuning Bakery Café on Judge Jimenez Street corner K-1st Street, Barangay Kamuning, Quezon City.

byBusinessMirror
March 20, 2023