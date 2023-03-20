1st ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ in Bicol posts ₧1.21-M record in sales

MALACAÑANG on Sunday announced that the very first “Kadiwa ng Pangulo (KNP)” outlet in the Bicol Region has so far generated more than P1 million in sales.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the KNP stalls in Pili, Camarines Sur were able to reach a total P431,162 on its first day, and P780,912 on the second.

“More Filipino sellers and consumers are enjoying the benefits of the [KNP] program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration, as the outlet launched in Pili, Camarines Sur has generated around P1.2 million in sales,” the PCO said.

As of late, the Marcos administration has launched more than 500 KNP outlets nationwide.

The PCO likewise announced that the one in Cebu City has tallied total receipts amounting to P931,329.

Earlier this month the Chief Executive led the launch of a special stall dubbed “KNP Para sa Manggagawa” at the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines’s head office in Quezon City.

The program is part of the continuing expansion of the Kadiwa centers nationwide aimed at giving a platform for Filipino farmers, fisherfolk as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to generate more income through direct farm-to-consumer trade.

Marcos has repeatedly vowed to prioritize providing consumers with affordable basic goods amid rising inflation in the country.

He said the current government thrust is to assist MSMEs in recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

At the KNP, consumers can purchase rice at P25 per kilo, plus other agricultural products.

Launched in November last year, the said pop-up stores remove middlemen in the movement of agricultural products from farms to consumers, which allow food and agricultural products to be sold at cheaper prices.

The project is an initiative of the Office of the President and led by the Department of Agriculture (DA), which is headed by Marcos. Azer Parrocha, with a report from Emmanuel Solis/PNA