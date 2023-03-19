Skincare, beauty products developed from ‘kadios’

Move over, foreign brands. Scientists from Iloilo City’s University of San Agustin and a local pharmaceutical company are collaborating to create high-quality, safe, effective and affordable dermatological innovations.

The University of San Agustin (USA), in partnership with Maridan Industries, is posed to deliver locally sourced and developed beauty and health innovations ranging from pharmaceutical drugs to herbal, beauty and skin products, said a news release from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Beauty and skincare industry is a multi-billion industry. The revenue of the facial skincare market in the Philippines increased from $0.86 billion in 2020 to 1$.02 billion 2023. Skincare and beauty products are being popularized and trending on social media.

“By improving scientific infrastructure, like the three laboratories at the University of San Agustin, we introduce new avenues for innovation and product development for the benefit of local industries,” said Science Undersecretary for Research and Development (R&D) Leah J. Buendia.

“The DOST fully encourages tripartite partnerships with government, the industry and the academe. This is a way to nurture an environment of innovation and unlock profitable opportunities for our local businesses,” Buendia said.

The local pharmaceutical company, Maridan, is making headway in the development of Skivios (Skin Invigorating from Kadios). Kadios, or pigeon pea is an agricultural product that is popular in Iloilo and in parts of the Philippines.

DOST-Balik Scientist Dr. Jonel Saludes, the associate vice president for Research and Global Relations at USA, said the university has studies that mimic certain conditions of human skin.

Through R&D in the university, led by DOST-Balik Scientist Dr. Doralyn Dalisay, Maridan developed a skin invigorating solution through Skivios that will address skin problems and infections to include acne, the DOST said.

Studies show that it is efficiently being absorbed by the skin and breaks resistance from skin pathogens, such as Staphylococcus aureus, thus, making it very effective.

Maridan has also developed two Skivios products, such as facial toner and facial serum. The former can be used by consumers for their everyday skin-care and make-up routine. The latter is highly suggested to be applied before going to bed, the DOST added.

The products are set to be launched commercially this July 2023.

Saludes shared: “DOST believes Filipino researchers and scientists can strengthen the country’s capacity and ability for drug discovery and development and ultimately improve the health and well-being of Filipinos.”

Meanwhile, Dalisay said: “This is a natural antibiotic from kadios–a product of researchers from Iloilo, from Philippine natural resources for Filipinos.”

Saludes and Dalisay also partnered with GalenX with other funding institutions like United States Agency for International Development Philippines initiative in Science, Technology, Research and Innovation for Development Program.

Recently, the company launched Honelle Wound Gel that was made from medical grade Marajon Honey that can fight any form of infection on wounds.

“Our ability to innovate increases when industry and academia work together more often. The academic community serves as a source of knowledge, and the business world is a good place to look for emerging market prospects. The combination of these two would result in well-directed, market-relevant research and products that would enhance Filipinos’ quality of life,” said Jan Vincent Sollesta, vice president of Maridan.

University of San Agutin is also the only biobank in the country with more than 3,000 samples of good bacteria collected by both Balik Scientists and researchers. These have all been harvested from different parts of the Philippines with the goal of developing locally sourced and developed antibiotics, the DOST said.

Image credits: DOST





