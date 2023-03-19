Luzon vs VisMin in PSL All-Star ends in draw

THE Luzon All-Star team battled VisMin to a 123-123 draw Saturday night in the All-Star game of the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Gabby Espinas led All-Star Luzon with a game-high 29 points with 17 rebounds and three assists, while Raymond Binuya added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Rence Nocum and skipper Jerwin Gaco made 15 points each and Johnsherick Estrada 14 points for All-Star Luzon, which also drew 10 points from Fran Yu.

Prince Mur Alao and Datu Yap fired 24 points each as Executives Light defeated Executives Dark, 119-100, and Pampanga Delta 21-Under blasted Minglanilla Sherilin Khalifa 21-Under, 96-75, Friday in the first All-Star extravaganza of the league.

Justin Bautista shone for Pampanga Delta Under-21 with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Carlo Ferreras and Arthur Roque chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Kurt Reyson scored 18 points for All-Star VisMin, while Jaymar Gimpayan, whose free throw in the last 28 seconds pegged the final count, had 17 points and four rebounds.

Orlan Wamar and Zach Huang combined for 29 points for All-Star VisMin, while league commissioner Marc Pingris added a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. John Tayongtong and Monbert Arong contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for All-Star VisMin.