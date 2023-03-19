Fil-Nation Select tops Girls Have Next tournament

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023
1 minute read
Fil-Nation Select’s Nina Emnace scores.
FIL-NATION Select-USA outplayed local powerhouse National University-Nazareth School (NUNS), 63-54, at the close Sunday of the Smart-National Basketball Training Center Girls Have Next tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace’s 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups and emerged as the first girls champions of the tournament.

The Lady Bullpups battled back from an eight-point halftime deficit to take the lead on back-to-back baskets from Cielo Pagdulagan, 43-41.

Emnace, however, drilled a three to regain the lead for the visitors. 

The game went nip-and-tuck in the final frame with a triple from Rachelle Mendoza getting NUNS within six, 52-58, with 4:32 remaining.

The Fil-foreigners retaliated with Isabella De Jesus sinking the dagger with a three-pointer for the game’s biggest lead with 2:32 left.

Fil-Nation Select head coach Roger Mantua commended his wards in persevering to win the championship despite short preparation time.

“I believe that was a well-earned win. The girls were just playing hard (and) stayed disciplined. There were a few lapses, but I think the girls were able to overcome that. They overcame the obstacles and we can see the results. They played together as a team,” he said.

Author
BusinessMirror

