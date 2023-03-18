YOU Beauty launches Rouge Power in PHL

Red lipstick is one make-up staple in every women’s make-up stash, a go-to tube of color that is affordable and accessible giving you that extra boost of confidence and power in just a glide of color over your lips.

Power is often deemed to be a simple concept, but if we take a closer look, it is far more complex than just a driving force. To some, it can be the ability to embody inspiration, while others see the very core of it in pure compassion or in full-driven devotion and dedication. The different ways women view power often reflects in their personal preferences, whether it involves something as compelling as a career path or a beauty product that completes their overall look—like their lippie of the day. This is the reason why Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream is for everyone who sees power in varying qualities within their identity.

After the successful launch of Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand last year and making it the hot product in these countries, now in time for the celebration of Women’s month Y.OU Beauty releases its Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream in the Philippines. True to our brand philosophy “Long-Lasting Beauty” we combine the latest innovation in science and natural ingredient to provide color cosmetics and skincare products that will give our consumers the best products for that beauty that will stay for a long time.

Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream, is inspired by the color red which symbolizes positive energy and power. Infused with warm, natural tones that balance warm and cool shades to create a red lip cream that is available in the following shade Alert, Whisper, Inspire, Dashing, Allure, Kindness, and Passion that balances warm and cool shades to create a red lip cream for all skin tones. It is the right choice for perfecting your lips as it offers an 18-hour long-lasting matte finish while hydrating your lips thanks to Power Stay Technology and Manuka honey extract that gives a matte finish while keeping your lips Moisturized.

Rouge Power is available in Shopee, Lazada, and on @youbeauty_ph TikTok Shop or visit select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Store, Metro Retail, LCC Department Store, Gaisano Capital Group, Prince Retail Group, KCC, Mart One, and The Landmark.

