WORLDBEX 2023 | The legacy continues 

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

WORLDBEX has dedicated its 26 years of service to the nation with the commitment to promote innovations and a promise to sustainability movements.

The foundation is built with trust among its partners who have been supporting the organization’s endeavors and advocacies. The pillars were constructed with the vision of providing excellent exposition one after another. The columns are assembled by its core team and family members who certainly embody the values of the company with a commitment to corporate social responsibilities. And the light that surrounds the solid grounds continues to provide a silver lining that inspires, motivates and encourages young minds to dream big and pursue even higher. 

But what does it mean to leave a legacy behind? For WORLDBEX, it simply means leaving a stamp for the industry and contributing for the future generations. The impact that WORLDBEX has established for 26 years has set the benchmark in the country making the organization as one of the leading events and trade show companies in South East Asia. The legacy that WORLDBEX continues to create in the building and design industry leaves a footprint among its partners and stakeholders as they all contributed to awaken a sleeping giant – the Philippines’ greatest potential in the building, design and architecture industry. 

While the country prepares to shift to the new normal and open our borders to tourists and business opportunities, WORLDBEX will continue to showcase sustainable innovations and provide a platform to withstand the momentum of economic potentials. Together in the industry, WORLDBEX shall carve a niche to produce the potential source of building products, services and technologies in the Philippines and explore the local capacities of exportations. 

Without any doubt, the work that WORLDBEX has done over the years became a testament that any visions are possible with the perfect formula of determination, courage and resilience. WORLDBEX 2023: Legacy Continues will be back bigger than ever on March 16-19, 2023 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila and SMX Convention Center Manila. WORLDBEX signature state-of-the-art structural design will welcome you to a space where creativity, passion and imagination can live on for future generations. WORLDBEX 2023 is organized by Worldbex Services International. 

REGISTER NOW! www.worldbex.com 

Join our Viber Community and learn more about WORLDBEX 2023 https://bit.ly/3PMRcvM 

#WORLDBEX2023 #TheLegacyContinues 

You can also follow our social media accounts: 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldbex/ 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldbex/?hl=en 
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@worldbex_events

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

YOU Beauty launches Rouge Power in PHL

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Next Article

Lenovo teams up with AMD to deliver mobile workstations for optimal productivity

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Gabay Guro and MPIF Back 50 HS Scholars with DepEd Rizal

Gabay Guro through Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc. (MPIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of leading investments conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), has signed on to support 50 deserving high school students under the Department of Education (DepEd) Rizal’s Direct Financial Assistance Program.

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

YOU Beauty launches Rouge Power in PHL

March is International Women’s Month and Y.O.U Beauty joins in celebrating all women and empowering them to become confident with the Philippines release of Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream.
byBMPlus
March 18, 2023