CIIT intros new courses for ‘TikTok Gen’s’ biz innovators, ‘tech-preneurs’

A LEADING multimedia arts school in the country has launched two new courses for the coming school year tailor-made for the “TikTok Generation” of business innovators and technology entrepreneurs.

“This audience is wired to be creators themselves, so our programs will resonate well with them because the knowledge and skills they will acquire…will make their ideas come to life efficiently,” CIIT College of Arts and Technology president Sherwin O stated.

O said, however, that CIIT’s new programs offerings—Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Senior High School-Accounting, Business, and Management (ABM) Strand—will more than enrich the knowledge and skills of those “between the ages of 16 and 34, and those who consider themselves as ‘early adopters.’”

The courses, according to him, now complete the educational ecosystem of the technology-driven school as envisioned by CIIT founder and board chair Elson Niel S. Dagondon who opened the school in 2008.

O said CIIT, guided by its core value of integrity, remained steadfast with its two competencies instead of introducing “profitable college degrees.”

“CIIT now has an ecosystem of innovators and creators who can make the ideas of its students a reality, much like how Silicon Valley fosters great talents,” he explained.

During the pandemic—when new business owners seized opportunities as almost everything moved online—CIIT was inspired “to go full circle and give the students the chance to turn their business ideas into reality,” O shared. “[We have always been into arts and tech, but our] unique entrepreneurship and ABM programs…will revolutionize the way a business is run using different technologies in its daily operations, like [the school] itself ties things together.”

O said that “unlike most entrepreneurship and business-management programs, CIIT goes beyond the usual expectation of discussing classroom concepts and creating traditional business models.”

He pointed out that “CIIT transforms the experience by also adding digital platforms and business-level tools, [allowing] our students to turn their ideas into real tech startups.”

Image credits: Mike Policarpio





