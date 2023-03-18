Binance invests over $2M, plans more for Web3 female scholars

TIMELY to this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day, Binance has renewed its vow to empower more members of Eve’s tribe here and abroad to become active and employed in “Web3.”

The technology, according to Wikipedia, “is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web which incorporates concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.”

Through education and mentorship initiatives, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, through Binance Charity, has so far invested more than $2 million to support women in more than 10 countries around the world.

The donated amount has funded 36,000-plus dedicated Web3 scholarships for women in 2022. The grant for the study of blockchain and crypto-related courses at universities, schools and nonprofit organizations were awarded to women in Germany, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, France, South Africa, Australia, and Ukraine.

Binance Charity has also made an additional donation of $100,000 to Georgia’s Innovation & Technology Agency to bankroll Web3 education and training for women, with Binance Academy providing educational content for its courses.

Domestically, the academic arm has partnered with Edukasyon.ph to introduce the Binance Scholar Philippines Web 3.0 Scholarship. Beneficiaries can attend the courses that serve as entry-level educational programs with a focus on Web3 concepts that can be further supplemented with advanced technical courses.

The country’s largest education technology platform will be hosting in Filipino these courses online to ensure adequate access for all participants nationwide. With the help of live instructors, scholars will also be given access to in-depth instructions and chances to raise queries during their virtual classes.

Application for the Binance Scholar Philippines Web 3.0 Scholarship is still open. Interested Filipinas can find out more details at https://www.edukasyon.ph/information/AaGF5TuZ.

Considering that women account for only 37 percent of crypto owners, the charity unit of Binance believes that education will empower more to join the industry. Hence, it plans to continue financing courses, programs and scholarships in 2023, focusing not only on women but also underrepresented communities.

More female representation

IN 2017 Binance was jointly established by Yi He, making the company one of the few female-founded crypto firms worldwide. Approximately less than 5 percent of founders of top crypto companies are women. As of last year their number has reached 292 out of more than 10,000 firms.

To address further the gender gap, Binance has created its first formal internship and graduate programs, which open more doors to careers in crypto for diverse talent, including women. The company likewise guides and gives career advice to women through female mentorship programs, talent workshops, educational courses and lectures to share industry experience and insights on how to land a job in Web3.

“As one of the few female leaders in the industry, I believe that we have a mission, through Binance Charity and Binance Academy, to help more women understand Web3 and blockchain technology—our education and internship programs aim to empower young women with knowledge and skills ready for industry disruption,” said Yi, Binance cofounder and chief marketing officer.

“We believe that anyone with ideas can change the world, regardless of gender. We hope these commitments will result in more women on the front line of innovation, and bring change to our industry,” she added.