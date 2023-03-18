APO-La Salle marks 51st year of servant leadership

IN the Philippines, Alpha Phi Omega (APO)-La Salle was founded on February 27, 1972. Over the years it has taken pride in nurturing well-rounded and successful members of the organization belonging not only in the business community, but in other sectors and industries such as the academe, military and the government.

In celebration of its 51st founding anniversary, the chapter celebrates its legacy not only by looking back on half-a-century of molding exemplary men and women out of Green Archers, but also by further strengthening its present foothold in society and forging the future through its cardinal principles of leadership, friendship and service.

More than its individual members, APO-La Salle said it revels in its collective achievements. Its ubiquitous presence representing all strata of life is dedicated to the development and uplifting of impoverished communities here and abroad. Services conducted by the organization include community development and rehabilitation, calamity drives, medical-dental missions, and tutoring, among others.

For its “50+1 Anniversary,” APO-La Salle spearheaded a slew of humanitarian projects last month aimed at effecting positive changes in communities in Morong, Bataan. Over a hundred of its members graced the event, who came from different parts of the globe such as the United States, Canada, Middle East and Australia.

Morong mayor Cynthia Estanislao was also present in all of the events, as she demonstrated her support for the LGU’s collaboration with APO-La Salle in the “Pawikan Conservation” project that will protect and boost the dwindling population of endangered sea turtles.

Their “Artesian Wells Project” was primed to provide a sustainable water-supply system for the municipality’s communities. This was done in conjunction with a feeding program and slipper-donation drive.

According to its members, the organization is consistently driven toward philanthropic work in order to serve and give back to communities. It hopes to continue sharing the APO way of life and Lasallian altruism in the country for decades to come.

Founded in December 16, 1925 in the US, and with over half-a-million alumni members across the globe, APO is one of the largest premier service-oriented organizations in the world which seeks “to develop leadership, promote friendship, and provide service to humanity.”