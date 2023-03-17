Winford presents Truefaith & OPM Hitmen

Get ready for a TRUE celebration of OPM as all roads lead to Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) with multi-award-winning bands Truefaith and OPM Hitmen set to perform some of their greatest hits and more, live, on March 21 & March 31, respectively.

This coming Tuesday, revisit enduring Truefaith songs like Perfect, Kung OK Lang sa ‘Yo, and Alaala as front man Medwin Marfil (3rd from left) along with Eugene Marfil, Kaka Quisimbing, Allan Elgar, Jake Lumacad, and Macky Macaventa take the stage to let fans reminisce the glory days of original Pilipino music at the luxury hotel.

Marfil recorded their most well-known song, Perfect, in 1991 along with workmates Ferdie Marquez and Francis Guevarra at Fullerton Studios. The following year, he sent the demo to a local radio station which instantly caught the attention of its listeners and shot to the top of the charts where it stayed at number one for 10 weeks.

Throughout the years, Truefaith have released 11 albums, earned numerous accolades, and performed local and international gigs. Their most recent album, 11, was released just last year on streaming platforms.

On March 31, Winford Manila invites you to watch multi-award-winning balladeers (left to right) Renz Verano, Richard Reynoso, Rannie Raymundo, Chad Borja—collectively known as OPM Hitmen—join forces to serenade you with their own hits.

To date, Verano has released 10 studio albums. His second, Para Sa ’Yo, features the hit Remember Me which is widely regarded to be his signature song. Reynoso has released eight albums, with gold and platinum awards to boot. His most memorable songs include Hindi Ko Kaya and Maaalala Mo Pa Rin, to name a few. Raymundo, dubbed “the great OPM Hitmaker”, is the man behind classics like Hanggang Kailan and his seminal hit Why Can’t It Be?. Last but not least, Chad Borja has been in the music industry for four decades after scoring a hit with the song Ikaw Lang taken from his debut album, All About Love. Prior to that, he formed the group C-60 and went on to join The New Minstrels Band that performed both locally and internationally.

General admission to this new normal concert experience is free, with VIP seats near the stage available at Php800 (Truefaith) consumable of food and drink and Php1,250 (OPM Hitmen) per person inclusive of food and drink. WRCM is a proud recipient of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Safety Seal Certification, the highest distinction awarded to accommodation establishments that strictly comply with health standards set by local authorities.

Hippodrome Bar & Lounge is WRCM’s signature entertainment venue and is located on the second floor of the 22-story resort. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.