Westin Hotels & Resorts celebrates brand re-entry in PHL with The Westin Manila

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the opening of The Westin Manila in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, partnering with Robinsons Land Corporation. The new hotel is set to deliver industry-leading wellness experiences designed to empower guests to be the best version of themselves.

The much-awaited opening ceremony was attended by the property owners, key executives from Marriott International, local government officers, media, and corporate clients.

Seasonal Tastes is an all-day dining venue with live interactive kitchen and offers buffet, a la carte, and wholesome options.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of The Westin Manila, marking the brand’s re-entry in the Philippines as well as another milestone in its expansion in Asia-Pacific,” said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. “With its signature programming, the new hotel will bring to life the Westin brand promise that delivers complete wellness experiences for travelers and locals alike.”

The Westin Manila is situated in the Ortigas CBD in Mandaluyong, the gateway to Metro Manila’s top corporate centers, shopping malls, healthcare establishments as well as dining and entertainment hotspots. The hotel is located approximately 10 kilometers or about 23 minutes’ drive from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and a 10-minute walk to the MRT3 Shaw Boulevard Station, allowing guests to explore attractions in nearby areas of the city.

Guestrooms and suites feature the plush Westin Heavenly® Bed for a great night’s sleep

The 32-storey hotel features 303 rooms including 57 suites, with stunning views of the Metro Manila skyline and thoughtfully appointed with amenities that underline the Westin’s holistic approach to well-being. Guestrooms and suites feature the plush Westin Heavenly® Bed for a great night’s sleep, Nespresso coffee machines, Bluetooth speakers, complimentary Wi-Fi and 55-inch flat Samsung TVs. Guests staying in the Westin Club rooms and suites, which feature separate living rooms, also enjoy access to the exclusive Club Lounge which serves afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres, and evening cocktails.

The Westin Manila offers an attractive array of dining options across its four F&B outlets. All-day-dining restaurant Seasonal Tastes features a live interactive kitchen and serves international dishes as well as local comfort foods. For young guests, a Westin Eat Well Menu for Kids features deliciously nutritious light meals. The Lobby Lounge offers al fresco terrace dining with live music, and serves the Crafted at Westin beverage menu featuring artisanal cocktails. At the Pool Bar, guests can enjoy the tropical sunshine with a handcrafted cocktail and Tapas Bar & Restaurant, a rooftop dining venue set to open in July 2023, features panoramic views of Metro Manila as well as a fantastic jamón station stocked with finest meats and authentic Spanish cuisine. The Westin Eat Well Menu is offered at the Seasonal Tastes and the Lobby Lounge, while the Westin Eat Well Menu for Kids is offered at the Seasonal Tastes and for In-Room Dining.

Guests can elevate their fitness routines at the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio with its complete range of modern cardio and resistance equipment, as well as TRX stability equipment, followed by a swim in the hotel’s 25-meter outdoor pool. The pool deck is also accompanied by a dedicated kids’ pool for families. As part of Westin’s Move Well pillar, the RunWESTIN® program offers curated run route maps with a choice of three or five-mile runs. The WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program allows guests to borrow the latest high-tech recovery and total body strength training equipment to optimize their fitness. Heavenly Spa by WESTIN™ opens in June 2023, and will offer wellness treatments such as rejuvenating body scrubs, couples’ massages, in-suite massages, and spa manicures and pedicures.

A total of 1,063 square meters of meeting and function spaces is available for casual and formal events, including the sophisticated Sonata Ballroom which features seven-meter high ceilings and a built-in LED wall. The ballroom hosts up to 330 guests, and can be used for business or social events as well as glamorous weddings. The Westin Weddings program offers personalized arrangements and services to assist guests in planning their once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Additional meeting rooms for smaller events and meetings are also equipped with the latest audio-visual technology.

“Located in the vibrant heart of Metro Manila, guests will have all they need for a productive and relaxing stay in the city,” said Alexander Dietzsch, General Manager, The Westin Manila. “We look forward to welcoming guests to a new world of personalized wellness with our signature Westin guest experiences.”

To explore more, please visit www.westinmanilahotel.com.