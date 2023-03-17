Vergeire: Paying taxes helps fund DOH programs, health services

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the dutiful payment of taxes helps fund the medical and health services and operations of the Department of Health (DOH).

Vergeire, who attended on Friday a dialogue on Enhanced Tax Campaign, highlighted how the DOH has benefited from 80 percent of incremental revenues, which is allocated for the programs under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law.

Among the programs covered are medical packages under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, strengthening the preventive health and health awareness programs, and research veered towards the effective implementation of the UHC.

The dialogue was led by Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., along with government agency representatives, various business groups, and stakeholders.

Vergeire also said that the remaining 20 percent of the incremental revenues is used for medical assistance and health facilities programs and fortifying Province- and City-Wide Health Systems across the country.

She also expressed gratitude to the Department of Finance for making DOH a part of those who received tax revenues in 2021.

Just like running a country, an efficient management of an agency like the DOH Vergeire said, would be needing funds to spend.

“We cannot do this without the help of the taxes of our people,” Vergeire said.

Metro Manila Regional Director Renato Molina, Assistant Regional Director Saripoden Bantog, Professional Regulation Commission Chairperson Charito Molina, Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service Executive Director Atty. Dennis S. Santiago, and David Chua, Vice President of the Federation of the Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. and Ms. Rose Marie Tan were also in attendance during the dialogue.

