Timezone opens largest venue in PHL at Ayala Fairview Terraces

Northern Quezon City residents of all ages can treat themselves to a new, sprawling entertainment destination with a host of fun activities, as the premiere family entertainment center brand, Timezone, opens its largest venue in the Philippines at Ayala Fairview Terraces. The new Timezone location is a spalling 2,800 square meters and packed with thrilling attractions, classic and trending high-octane arcade games, and immersive VR zones that are sure to bring out the child in everyone, no matter their gaming style.

This newest entertainment zone is the first-ever venue in the Philippines to have more than 160 of the latest arcade games, the famous Hologate VR attraction, the ever-popular Spin Zone Bumper Cars, and much more—ensuring maximum enjoyment for all age groups and cementing Timezone as the destination to have a great time together with family and friends. As with all Timezone venues, the experiences are designed for all age groups to play together—whether it’s families bonding with their kids, couples going on a date, or work colleagues and friends having a friendly challenge. On top of that, this venue also boasts Timezone’s largest Prize Shop ever, with a gallery of attractive prize incentives for the ultimate Play-&-Win enjoyment.

Timezone Philippines President & General Manager Raffy Prats says, “Timezone’s new venue at Fairview Terraces—is an experience like no other. Levelling up the entertainment experience with world-class arcade games and attractions, Timezone is sure to win over audiences, young and old alike. Our indoor family entertainment concept provides an immersive and competitive environment that allows visitors of all ages to have a blast while spending quality time with each other.”

The Fairview location is the latest branch of the Australian family entertainment chain, which has long ago established itself in Filipino culture as a site of lively and spirited outings. Visitors can choose to hang out at four full-lane bowling alleys or six short-lane bowling alleys for some fun competition or relax at the Let’s Eat snack bar, in addition to the expansive gaming area. Mainstays like the Basketball Zone, Ping-Pong Zone, Premium Music Booths, and Party Rooms round out Timezone as the top choice entertainment destination for all happy occasions.

Prats points out, “This branch is our largest venue to date and has the most number of amusement attractions in one location. The fact that there is no other Timezone venue like it makes this particular venue very special. We are excited to welcome families and friends and we have exciting offers and prizes to kickstart their fun.”

Timezone at Ayala Fairview Terraces is ready to welcome guests with an amazing Fun App exclusive offer – P500 worth of game credit for a purchase of P500 Powercard load. This offer is valid from March 10-16,2023 only.

Gather your family and friends for hours of fun, only at Timezone.