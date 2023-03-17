Smart Live powers up Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ concert at PHL Arena

All roads led to the Philippine Arena last March 14 as returning British pop superstar Harry Styles delivered a spirited performance that captivated thousands of fans that trooped to the colossal venue to catch him live.

With a setlist of nearly two dozen songs composed of his most popular hits to date including “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” which opened his show, “Adore You,” “Matilda,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “As It Was” “Late Night Talking” and “Sign of the Times” that he used to help a male fan propose to his girlfriend right in the middle of the concert with thousands of concertgoers as witnesses.

He also paid tribute to his former boy band, One Direction, by performing one of the group’s biggest hits, “What Makes You Beautiful,” now a staple in his live shows.

As Styles is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, it’s no surprise that the Philippine leg of his still-ongoing Love On Tour 2023 was attended by a good number of local celebrities who were more than thrilled to revert to fan mode that evening to marvel at the riveting stage presence and musical genius of the 29-year-old Englishman.

Smart brand ambassadors Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (Photo credit: Smart Live)

Among those in attendance were Smart brand ambassadors Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan who were spotted posing for photos at the #SmartLive booth. Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, and Jayda Avanzado were also among the numerous famous faces during the concert.

Jayda Avanzado (Photo credit: Smart Live)

Given that the headliner is also known for his eclectic fashion sense, it was no surprise that many fans came in their most Harry Styles-inspired colorful outfits.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour 2023 ushers in Smart Live’s line-up of the biggest concerts and events for the year. Smart gave away tickets exclusively to subscribers prior to the concert, which was presented by Live Nation Philippines, and was on the ground on March 14 to provide concertgoers with even more unforgettable experiences.

Darren Espanto (Photo credit: Smart Live)

At the Smart booth in the Philippine Arena’s outdoor lobby, many of the concertgoers were able to win exciting perks and prizes when they played and won in the Powered Up Quiz. Harry Styles’ fans got to take home photo prints showing their colorful outfits for free when they snapped photos and shared them on social media with the hashtags #LoveOnTourPH and #SmartLive.

Of course, Smart had charging stations on the 2nd and 4th floors of the Philippine Arena so that Smart subscribers had enough battery power for their OOTD shots and concert videos.

Smart Live’s Love On Tour concert was Harry Styles’ third visit to the Philippines and his second as a soloist.

Smart, the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network as recognized by Ookla, brings epic live experiences with “Smart Live,” which gives subscribers access to perks and even free tickets to the most epic happenings – from concerts, sports events, parties, and more.

“We are very proud to bring these unforgettable experiences to our subscribers and empower them with even more exclusive perks and privileges. Watch out for more exclusive happenings from Smart Live,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group.

