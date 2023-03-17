SM Foundation extends aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023
1 minute read
SMFI’s Connie Angeles (second from left) hands the donation to PRC chairperson Dick Gordon (third from left). Joining the turnover are PRC Governor Ernesto Isla and PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang (first and fourth from left, respectively).
IN solidarity with earthquake-hit countries Türkiye and Syria, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) sent aid through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) last February 27, 2023.

Represented by SM Foundation Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles, SMFI handed 200 units of gasoline generators to PRC to provide power to the quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

Additionally, the social good arm of SM also donated P5 million to help address the needs of earthquake victims.

The aid comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria. The disaster was followed by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, hitting southern Turkiye, which led to additional casualties and damages.

An Associated Press report quoted Yunus Sezer, head of Turkiye’s disaster and emergency management agency as saying during a news conference last Saturday the country’s death toll has reached 47,975.

The quake affected 11 Turkish provinces and parts of neighboring Syria. The United Nations has estimated Syria’s death toll at 6,000.

Image credits: PRC



Author
BusinessMirror

