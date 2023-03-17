Ruru, Bianca explore life’s ‘what ifs’ in first-ever drama series together

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023
3 minute read
Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid
WHAT if one day you are given a chance to change your past? What if your “what ifs” come to life?

Homegrown GMA artists and Sparkle stars Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali headline their much-awaited romantic drama series together in The Write One—the first collaboration between Philippine broadcast giant GMA Network and leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service Viu.

Streaming on Viu Philippines starting March 18, and premiering on March 20 on GMA, GTV, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies, The Write One is a groundbreaking story about Liam (Ruru), a frustrated writer who is given a chance to rewrite his love and life story with the help of a mysterious typewriter. Joining Ruru and Bianca are fellow Sparkle artists Mikee Quintos and Paul Salas.

In the story, Liam’s priority is to produce his dream TV series. Joyce (Bianca), on the other hand, gives up her budding showbiz career to be a wife to Liam and mother to their son Dex.  With the love between Liam and Joyce dimmed by the years that have passed, both wonder what could have been had they not given up their individual dreams. Then, Liam stumbles upon an antique typewriter and finds himself writing—and magically making real—the revised story of his life.

In the new timeline, Liam is a creative manager of a film production company while Joyce is the most-sought actress of her generation. Liam finds that he is in a relationship with fashion icon Via (Mikee). Joyce, on the other hand, is being wooed by Hans (Paul), a lawyer who offers Joyce both emotional and financial security.

The Write One is produced by GMA Public Affairs, the same team that created the Philippines’s most-watched TV show for 2022 Lolong, and the hit mystery-romance miniseries Love You Stranger.  This serves as Ruru and Bianca’s first-ever project together. The real-life couple—fondly called by their fans as RuCa—also treats viewers to their first on-screen kiss through the series.

“I’m really also excited to be given this chance to work with Bianca in a romantic drama series,” says Ruru. “I’m also happy to be reunited with GMA Public Affairs after I did Lolong with them, which was really a huge success,” he added.

Bianca shares that having Ruru as her on-screen partner takes some adjustments. “Sanay kami na kaming dalawa. Hindi kami sanay na kami ’yung trabaho ng isa’t isa,” she admitted.

The series likewise sees the TV reunion of veteran actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher playing Liam’s parents. Further giving life to the story are highly-esteemed character actors Mon Confiado, Alma Concepcion and Art Acuna. Sparkle stars Kokoy de Santos, Royce Cabrera, Kaloy Tingcungco, Analyn Barro, Yvette Sanchez and Euwenn Mikaell Aleta complete the cast. Viewers can also look forward to various special guests gracing the series.

Directed by King Marc Baco, The Write One is an original concept of executive producer Mark Anthony Norella.

Catch The Write One starting March 20 on GMA, Mondays to Thursdays, 9:35 pm on GMA with simulcast airing on Pinoy Hits and I Heart Movies, and at 11:30 pm on GTV.

Viewers abroad can also catch the show via GMA Pinoy TV. Catch the advanced episodes of The Write One on Viu Philippines from Saturdays to Tuesdays beginning March 18.

Author
BusinessMirror

