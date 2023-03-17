RCBC redefines ‘Priority’ thru Hexagon Club

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has ushered in an exciting and new era of customer experience that goes beyond the traditional definitions of Priority.

The RCBC Hexagon Club Priority is the newest exclusive program designed to further enrich banking experience with more distinct perks and privileges that ensure clients get the best potential for their wealth.

Optimized priority benefits include access to wealth management services with a dedicated team of relationship managers who can provide expert advice and first crack at investment options, priority queuing at any branch, and a dedicated phone line for VIP support, among others.

With the Hexagon Club Priority Platinum Debit Mastercard, members gain exclusive travel and lifestyle privileges such as concierge services and enjoy curated offers and benefits across travel, culinary, sports and entertainment, and shopping.

On the other hand, Hexagon Club Priority World Mastercard credit cardholders enjoy exclusive perks such as waived annual fees for life and convenient access to airport lounges.

“Our obsession with delivering best-in-class experience pushes us to consistently explore ways to transform banking for our customers,” President and CEO Eugene S. Acevedo said. “We made Priority’s features as exciting as possible so our clients can enjoy more exclusive privileges.”

The Hexagon Club Priority program is open to RCBC clients with a balance of at least P1 million in any RCBC Peso Checking/Savings account/s. Interested clients may inquire about the program at any RCBC branch, or by contacting their RCBC relationship manager.

Other Hexagon Club Priority membership benefits are free life insurance coverage of up to P5 million, preferential rates on loans, time deposits, and foreign exchange, waived banking fees, and Mastercard privileges including up to PhP100,000 card insurance coverage, free ATM withdrawals at any Bancnet ATM, free international ATM withdrawals, access to 24/7 concierge services, Mastercard e-commerce protection and Travel, and Lifestyle Services.

RCBC recently held The Hexagon Club Priority Founding Member’s Night on March 15, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel where VIP clients got their first taste of Priority Access. Over 300 VIP clients who became Founding members of Hexagon Club Priority were given a warm welcome by RCBC’s Chairperson, Helen Y. Dee, and RCBC President and CEO, Eugene S. Acevedo, along with Mastercard executives.