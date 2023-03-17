PBBM thanks PAPI for promoting accurate information and free press

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday led the oath-taking of newly elected officers of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc. (PAPI), thanking them for promoting and protecting people’s rights through accurate information and free press.

On his official Facebook page and Twitter account, Marcos shared photos of the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected PAPI officers at the Malacañang Palace together with a two-paragraph caption.

“Sa oath-taking ng mga bagong halal na opisyal ng Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc., ating ipinaabot ang labis na pasasalamat para sa kanilang pagsulong at pagprotekta sa karapatan ng lahat sa tamang impormasyon at malayang pamamahayag. [In the oath-taking of the newly elected officers of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc., we extend our deepest gratitude to them for promoting and protecting everyone’s right through correct information and free press],” he said.

“Kasangga nila tayo sa pagbibigay-kakayahan sa mga Pilipino na makiisa sa pagbuo ng mapayapa at produktibong pamayanan. [They help us in empowering Filipinos to join in building a peaceful and productive community],” he added.

In a separate Facebook post, PAPI shared a list of its newly elected officers who were sworn in by the President.

Nelson Santos was reelected as the new president of PAPI and was joined by Beck Madeja-Velasquez as the executive vice president, and Alma Ochotorena as the vice president of Luzon, respectively.

Mark John Arrojado was elected secretary, Conchita Barretto as treasurer, Leonida Cardona as auditor, and Elizah Ann Templado as assistant secretary.

Jaime Vistar, Eduardo Cardona, were elected as members of the Board of Directors for Luzon; Edalyn Acta and Danilo Silvestrece were elected as Board of Directors for Visayas; and Anila Anne Acosta and Elpedio Soriano Jr. as members of the Board of Directors for Mindanao.

Santos expressed support for the Marcos administration’s “information dissemination” efforts.

“Buti nalang andiyan si Press Secretary [Cheloy Garafil] so naibato ko rin sa kanya yung gusto naming iparating, kung anong support namin sa government. [Luckily, we have the Press Secretary here so we were able to relay to her the support we can give to the government],” he said in a video uploaded on state-run RTVM.

In October last year, Marcos vowed to support and protect media rights under his administration, citing his willingness to lend an ear and listen to all their concerns.

He also promised to continue articulating his administration’s plans to the members of the media.

According to its web site, PAPI is the country’s largest media fraternity composed of publishers of about 500 community newspapers in the regions and provinces, and a few national publications as regular members.

It is composed of practicing community journalists, both print, broadcast and online, mostly from the regions and provinces, as associate members.

PAPI’s affiliate publications have an estimated total print circulation of over 2 million copies every week. PNA

Image credits: Malacañang-NIB





