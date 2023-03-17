Ohmyhome: The launchpad of modern Philippine real estate

Injecting modern technology into the Philippine real estate industry

Traditionally, looking for the right Philippine real estate property means looking for an agent or visiting the developer’s website. However, hopping from one developer project to another (or calling different agents) can be complicated and time-consuming.

Undeniably, each developer will push for their project, leaving clients to fill in the gaps and make their own assumptions.

What if there’s a complete library of properties?

What if instead of visiting separate property sites, prospective homeowners can go to a “one-stop shop” platform which features all available properties?

What if you can visit a property tech ecosystem where you can set your budget, your preferred location, and your home and then view the filtered results?

In addition, what if this platform can provide the professional assistance of licensed brokers and agents you need in securing home loans, documentation, and even tenants? Wouldn’t that be a better and more efficient way to house hunt?

Ohmyhome partners with 153 developers with over 80,000 properties?!

Enter Ohmyhome, the Philippines’ premier property technology platform. Ohmyhome has partnered with 153 of the Philippines’ top real estate developers to provide buyers with a comprehensive list of over 80,000 property units for customers to choose from.

Customers can search for properties by regions across the country as well as by the name of the developer. By making accurate information available to everyone, customers are able to make the best decisions for themselves instead of buying into the best sales pitch.

Every property is an important purchase.

Ohmyhome has a licensed brokerage

Not only is Ohmyhome a tech platform with a website and mobile app, we are real humans too!

Ohmyhome has a licensed brokerage with licensed sales agents to ensure that we can fully serve and support their customers.

Whether it is online enquiries on Ohmyhome’s website, mobile app, messenger, phone call, Viber or offline in-person site trippings, their customers are assured to be well-taken care of.

From Singapore to the Philippines to your Home

Ohmyhome Philippines is the latest incarnation of the original Ohmyhome platform, which traces its roots in Singapore. In Singapore, Ohmyhome is hailed for their amazing platform and outstanding agent services.

Since its launch in 2016, the platform successfully has done transactions worth over $2.5 B in Singapore alone.

In fact, Ohmyhome is the most highly rated real estate platform with more than 8,000 five-star reviews. That says a lot about them especially in the fragmented property market. It’s no wonder that they have won numerous awards with over 175,000 monthly active users.

Filipinos will definitely benefit from such an outstanding company.

Always Customers First

Founders Rhonda and Race Wong realized the gap in the real estate transaction market where sales commission is prioritized over finding the right property for the buyer.

Ohmyhome sets out to be the company who puts customers first above all else. Buying a property is a major milestone that should be celebrated instead of a hassle.

The website interface, agent services and customer services are all highly curated to create the best home buying experience.

Happy customers from Filipinos

For the Philippines, the property market challenges remain the same. Philippine real estate transactions are often met with roadblocks such as varying information from different websites, documentation and regulation requirements.

Considering that today’s buyers, the majority of which are millennials, prefer conducting their own research before contacting a developer. Rather than visiting different sites and comparing notes, a property tech platform like Ohmyhome would be their best solution.

On top of that, many OFWs are reaching out to Ohmyhome. Knowing that Ohmyhome is from Singapore and with a shining track record, trust is an important factor when it comes to choosing who to buy a property with.

Hear it from the Customers!

“I’m so thankful I found Ohmyhome because initially, I thought that there’s only that one choice in the area I want to buy, but it turns out there’s 5 to choose from. So in the end, I got one which (has) better pricing and also a good size for my family.” – David Rosalles

“I am so surprised that I was able to buy the property that I want at a bigger discount with Ohmyhome. I think they run special exclusive promotions. It’s just amazing, I got to save a few thousand and the sample computation is very clear so I know my payment terms.” – Ryan Gan

“If you’re planning to shop for a new property, just go to Ohmyhome. They are so patient with me. My family had so many ideas and comments and the agent is really a kind and nice man.” – Michelle Rodriguez

Like David, Ryan, and Michelle, Filipino consumers will find the one-stop-shop platform easier when it comes to comparing amenities, specifications, and prices.

And when you add professional real estate assistance and customer service to the mix, you’ll see why more and more Filipinos are buying with Ohmyhome. Ohmyhome is always thinking of their customers’ best interest.

Property platform, app, and social

Outside of the Ohmyhome platform, Filipinos can also access Ohmyhome’s listings, promotions, and advice by downloading the companion app available on iOS and Android. For even the latest news and information, users can also follow Ohmyhome’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

Ohmyhome: the launchpad for Philippine real estate success

Ohmyhome Philippines Marketing Head Lloyd Cunanan noted that developers happily turn over their property listings to Ohmyhome. “Getting featured in a property tech platform that already has a substantial following can help them better compete. We have a robust digital ecosystem that gets their properties the necessary exposure and traction online. Our Ohmyhome site, app, and social pages all contribute to making a vast real estate media network. Add the fact that Ohmyhome also has the highest Domain authority in PH real estate. All this makes us the first site to visit when dealing with Philippine real estate. Aside from our digital expertise, we have monthly events that cater to new launches that provide an avenue for the “more traditional” homebuyers to experience and procure their next life-changing property investment with us,” he added.

“The Philippine real estate industry was due for a technological upgrade, and we’re happy to say that Ohmyhome fills that need,” said Race Wong, Ohmyhome’s co-founder. “More and more Filipinos are going online to look around the properties they want to live on or invest in. Property tech platforms make it much easier to do your research without having agents pressuring you for a decision. That’s why buyers find visiting Ohmyhome to browse property listings and compare between projects and developers a more relaxed but efficient experience.”

It’s about time Philippine real estate got an online makeover. Thanks to Ohmyhome, property hunting is now an easy and fun activity again. Even better, you receive substantial savings and valuable assistance every time.